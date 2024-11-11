NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 11

* Today’s schedule is highlighted by a Prime Monday Night Hockey game on Prime Video Canada and a matinee in Buffalo as Veterans Day is observed in the U.S.

* Monday also features the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on NHL Network. Click here to read the latest #NHLStats Pack, which spotlights the Class of 2024.

* Several stars are set to skate in national broadcasts this week including Sam Reinhart, Nathan MacKinnon, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard.

* Mackenzie Blackwood, Philipp Kurashev and Leo Carlsson helped their teams tally wins as Western Conference clubs went three-for-three Sunday.

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY FEATURES PACIFIC DIVISION CLASH IN CALGARY

Today’s schedule is highlighted by Anze Kopitar, Trevor Moore and the Kings visiting Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada.

* Kopitar (424-804—1,228 in 1,389 GP) needs two points to overtake Alberta native Norm Ullman (490-739—1,229 in 1,410 GP) on the NHL’s all-time list and five to pass Phil Housley (338-894—1,232 in 1,495 GP), who had 238 of his 1,232 across two stints with Calgary. Huberdeau (230-499—729 in 846 GP) factored on the Flames’ tying goal Saturday as Calgary came back from a two-goal deficit and requires one helper to reach the 500-assist milestone – he would be the third member of the 2011 NHL Draft class to do so, joining Nikita Kucherov (565) as well as the late Johnny Gaudreau (500) who had 399 with the Flames.

* Monday also features the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (8 p.m. ET on NHLN, TSN4, TSN5), with this year’s list of Honored Members including Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber and Krissy Wendell in the Player Category as well as Colin Campbell and David Poile in the Builder Category. Weber’s former teams Montreal and Nashville are in action during the six-game slate, while two of Roenick’s erstwhile clubs go head-to-head when San Jose faces Philadelphia.

* Click here to read today’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates, which has notes on all six contests including the Golden Knights’ eight-game campaign-opening home winning streak as well as lengthy start-of-season runs by Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon (5-16—21 in 9 GP) and Cale Makar (3-11—14 in 9 GP) at Ball Arena.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES MORE NATIONAL GAMES, NHL COAST TO COAST

Other national broadcasts to look forward to during the week ahead:

Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Reigning Stanley Cup champions can extend winning streak on ESPN+

* Sam Reinhart and the reigning Stanley Cup champion-Panthers can extend their winning streak to eight games when they host Jack Hughes and the Devils on ESPN+, Hulu and TVA Sports. Florida players have arrived at the rink wearing custom sauna robes for each game since beginning the month with a back-to-back set in Tampere, Finland.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – NHL on TNT doubleheader, Maple Leafs-Capitals on Sportsnet

* An NHL on TNT two-pack opens with Patrick Kane and the Red Wings visiting Sidney Crosby and the Penguins followed by Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche hosting Anze Kopitar and the Kings. The five-game slate also features Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs facing Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Thursday, Nov. 14 – NHL Coast to Coast on Prime Video Canada highlighted by Jets-Lightning

* The weekly whip-around studio show returns during a 10-game slate highlighted by Mark Scheifele and the League-leading Jets visiting Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning. Winnipeg (14-1-0, 28 points) became the first team in League history with 14 victories through 15 games in a season and faces the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners Tuesday before taking on Tampa Bay.

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Hockey Night in Canada includes homecomings for McDavid, Bedard

* Another star-studded Hockey Night in Canada is highlighted by No. 1 NHL Draft picks Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard returning to their hometowns when the Oilers and Blackhawks visit the Maple Leafs and Canucks, respectively. McDavid (339-656—995 in 657 GP) enters the week five points shy of 1,000 and can become the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

BLACKWOOD BLANKING FORMER CLUB FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Sunday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured plenty of notes from the three-game slate which saw the Sharks, Blackhawks and Ducks defeat opponents. Some highlights include:

* Mackenzie Blackwood (44 saves) recorded his fourth career 40-save shutout to backstop San Jose past New Jersey. Blackwood became the fourth former Devils/Rockies/Scouts goaltender with a shutout against the franchise, joining Scott Wedgewood (Dec. 2, 2017), Kirk McLean (Oct. 19, 1988) and Denis Herron (March 9, 1977).

* Kirill Kaprizov assisted on the tying goal by Matt Boldy with 4:31 remaining in regulation, but Philipp Kurashev and Seth Jones connected on the overtime winner as Chicago snapped its 12-game slide against Minnesota (0-9-3 dating to Feb. 4, 2020). Kaprizov (6-15—21 in 9 GP) became the third player in franchise history with a nine-game road point streak.

* Leo Carlsson corralled his third game-winning goal of the season and John Gibson generated 38 saves in his return to Anaheim’s crease. Carlsson, who celebrates his 20th birthday on Dec. 26, is tied for the second most game winners in the NHL this season and trails only Boldy (4).

QUICK CLICKS

* Hall of Fame inductions to have lasting memories for Predators

* Shea Weber opens up about career ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame induction

* Shea Weber’s presence on, off ice big reason defenseman heading to Hall, Carey Price says

* Eric Lindros believes Alex Ovechkin can break Wayne Gretzky’s goals record this season

* Jeremy Roenick puts on show at Legends Classic, shares joy of Hall of Fame induction