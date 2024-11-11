Lindros believes Ovechkin can break Gretzky's NHL all-time goals record this season

TORONTO -- Eric Lindros says there’s no question that Alex Ovechkin will break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all-time goals record. To the Hockey Hall of Famer, the only question is when.

“I think he might hit it this year, right?” Lindros said Sunday after the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena. “Like, if you look at his pace here, he's ripping them and he's scoring them in bunches.”

That is certainly true. Ovechkin scored two goals in the Washington Capitals’ 8-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday to give the forward 863 goals for his NHL career, 31 shy of Gretzky’s career mark of 894.

He has scored 10 goals in his first 14 games this season. It took him 45 games to reach double-digits in goals last season.

“That's regular Alex, right?” Lindros said. “You know, he'll miss a game, and he'll come back and he'll bang in two.”

Lindros has seen that firsthand. The first time Lindros faced Ovechkin was Nov. 6, 2005, while he was playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin, who would go on to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, scored two goals in a 5-4 win at home. Three nights later, Ovechkin scored two more goals in a 6-4 loss in Toronto.

In the two seasons (2005-06, 2006-07) Lindros and Ovechkin simultaneously played in the NHL, Ovechkin scored five goals in their head-to-head matchups.

This season, the 39-year-old is averaging .714 goals per game, a rate that would see him pass Gretzky in 45 more games. That would be at the end of February, which is exactly what Lindros expects.

“So it's possible that it’s this year,” Lindros said. “I don't know, he might do it in like, late February.”