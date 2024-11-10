Weber’s presence on, off ice big reason defenseman heading to Hall of Fame, Price says

Goalie Carey Price was a teammate and opponent of Shea Weber, the defenseman to whom he grew close while both were wearing the red, white and blue jersey of the Montreal Canadiens and the red and white of Team Canada. Each a product of small-town British Columbia, each now raising a young family in Kelowna, British Columbia. Price had a unique view of Weber during five seasons together in Montreal and on the international stage, taking gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, then winning the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto. Here, Price shares his thoughts on Weber, who will be inducted into the Hall on Monday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com:
Presence.
To me, this describes Shea Weber to a T. Wherever you may meet him, whether on the ice or off, you can’t help but notice his presence. “Webs” is a man of great physical stature, of course, but it’s not only that which defines his presence. It’s the way he carries himself.
Webs is a walking definition of a captain and receives respect from everyone who comes into contact with him. Never was that more apparent than at the Olympics in Sochi, sitting in the Team Canada dressing room that included six NHL team captains, including himself with Nashville; his quiet presence was felt by all.