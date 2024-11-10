Weber’s presence on, off ice big reason defenseman heading to Hall of Fame, Price says

I’m sure Shea would agree that playing for our country would be among the highlights of an amazing career. He represented Canada at two Olympics, the World Cup of Hockey, IIHF World Championship and an IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold medals in each.

Some of the best hockey I have ever witnessed took place watching the boys in red and white.

The team that was assembled for the Sochi Olympics was what I call the Navy Seals of hockey. Never have I watched a game plan executed so well, nor have I seen a blue line so stout with Webs being the tip of the spear.

Webs scored a huge goal for us against Latvia -- the game-winner late in the third period to break a 1-1 tie -- to move us into the semifinal and ultimately our gold-medal win against Sweden in the championship game.

As a small-town boy, Webs is a quiet, modest feller with a quick wit and a genuine passion for the game. He was able to make critical decisions under pressure and maintain his composure until he turned into the Hulk. If there was ever a guy I wanted to go to war with, it would be him.

I had the opportunity to play against Webs during his years with Nashville, and with him for five years in Montreal. As an opponent, I most certainly had to respect his shot from my right flank and as a teammate I had the utmost respect for him because he was the backbone of our team.