NHL Morning Skate for May 31

* The Panthers rallied to capture a come-from-behind victory at Madison Square Garden to move within one win of returning to the Stanley Cup Final. Florida can become the first team to return to the championship series after losing the previous year since the Penguins in 2009.

* No lead is safe in the 2024 Conference Finals as Florida’s victory in Game 5 marked the fifth consecutive day in which a team erased a deficit of any kind en route to victory – the longest such stretch in the Conference Finals/Semifinals in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

* Captains Jamie Benn and Connor McDavid will look to keep their respective offenses ignited during the Western Conference Final as the Stars and Oilers face off in a pivotal Game 5.

* The NHL announced the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, with Game 1 set for Saturday, June 8. Each contest will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S; in Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

PANTHERS RALLY, MOVE WITHIN ONE WIN OF RETURNING TO STANLEY CUP FINAL

Chris Kreider opened the scoring for the Rangers with their sixth shorthanded goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs but Panthers forward Sam Bennett (1-1—2) factored on two of his team’s three straight goals to help Florida move within one win of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in as many seasons.

* The Panthers will return to Amerant Bank Arena on June 1 (8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) with a chance to close out the series and have earned the opportunity to do so thanks in part to the NHL’s fifth consecutive day in the Conference Finals with a come-from-behind win – the longest such stretch in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

* The Panthers, who secured seven comeback victories during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, captured their sixth come-from-behind win of this postseason and tied the Rangers for the most among all teams. Overall, the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have featured 39 comeback victories – the third most at this stage of a postseason in League history (78 GP) behind only 1999 and 1991 (both w/ 40).

* ICYMI: The NHL announced the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, with Game 1 set for Saturday, June 8. Every game in the League’s championship series will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

BOBROVSKY CONTINUES TO SHINE IN CONFERENCE FINALS

Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 25 of 27 shots, including all 11 he faced in the first period, to collect his 40th career playoff win and improve to 7-2 in nine career appearances in the Conference Finals. Overall, Bobrovsky’s 46 career playoff starts with a save percentage of .900 or better are the fourth most among active goaltenders behind Marc-Andre Fleury (92 GS), Andrei Vasilevskiy (73 GS) and Jonathan Quick (59 GS).

NHL, NHLPA, 32 CLUBS UNITE, CELEBRATE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY AHEAD OF PRIDE MONTH

This season, the NHL invested more than $75,000 to LGBTQ+ organizations and hockey tournaments. Donations supported the Toronto Gay Hockey Association at the first-ever NHL All-Star Pride Cup presented by Scotiabank, Team Trans for their annual Friendship Series with the Madison Gay Hockey Association, the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, and the Seattle Pride Hockey Association to help launch a brand-new league to better serve the Pacific Northwest hockey community.

* In arenas across North America, all 32 Clubs hosted a Pride Night. The Leaguewide initiative provided support and funding to nearly 100 LGBTQ+ organizations and programs in the U.S. and Canada.

* ICYMI: The NHL competed in the Chelsea Challenge for the fourth time. The annual Memorial Day tournament is hosted by the New York City Gay Hockey Association and welcomes LGBTQ players and allies from across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

HURRICANES’ SLAVIN WINS LADY BYNG MEMORIAL TROPHY

Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is the 2023-24 recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.” Click here to read more.

STARS, OILERS BOTH LOOK TO MOVE ONE STEP CLOSER TO STANLEY CUP FINAL

The Stars and Oilers, led by their captains Jamie Benn (1-6—7 in 4 GP) and Connor McDavid (2-5—7 in 4 GP) in the Western Conference Final, each look to move within one win of the Stanley Cup Final after the teams traded multi-goal comeback wins in the past two contests. The 2024 Western Conference Final can become the first Conference Finals/Semifinals series to feature three straight multi-goal comeback victories.

* With eight points through the first two rounds, Benn has now collected seven through the first four games of the Western Conference Final – including multiple points in each of the past three. He can match the Stars/North Stars record for longest multi-point game streak in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a feat achieved by Mike Modano (4 GP in 1994), Dennis Maruk (4 GP in 1986) and Steve Payne (4 GP in 1981). Overall, only 11 skaters in NHL history have recorded multiple points in four consecutive contests during the Conference Finals/Semifinals (last: Mario Lemieux, 5 GP in 1991 CF).

* McDavid has posted at least one three-assist outing in every round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to date after he collected three helpers in Edmonton’s come-from-behind win in Game 4. His four total performances this postseason are tied for the second most in a single postseason in NHL history and sits one shy of tying Wayne Gretzky for most (5 in 1985 w/ EDM).