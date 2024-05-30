2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule announced

NEW YORK (May 30, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the winner of the Eastern Conference Final (either the Florida Panthers or New York Rangers) against the winner of the Western Conference Final (either the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers). Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Every game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Media Day in advance of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Friday, June 7. A full schedule of media availabilities for Stanley Cup Final Media Day will be announced when available.