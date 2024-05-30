2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule announced

2024_Stanley-Cup-Final_logo
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK (May 30, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the winner of the Eastern Conference Final (either the Florida Panthers or New York Rangers) against the winner of the Western Conference Final (either the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers). Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Every game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Media Day in advance of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Friday, June 7. A full schedule of media availabilities for Stanley Cup Final Media Day will be announced when available.

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE

Date
Time (ET)
Networks
Saturday, June 8
8 p.m.
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, June 10
8 p.m.
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, June 13
8 p.m.
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, June 15
8 p.m.
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Tuesday, June 18
8 p.m.
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Friday, June 21
8 p.m.
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Monday, June 24
8 p.m.
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

* if necessary

Latest News

3 Keys: Panthers at Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

Chytil expected to be back in Rangers lineup for Game 5

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Brancy bringing energy, power to performance as Rangers anthem singer

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 30

Stars lose 'ultimate warrior' Tanev to injury in Game 4 loss

Oilers’ lineup changes pay off in Game 4 win against Stars

Oilers score 5 straight, defeat Stars in Game 4 to even Western Final

AHL notebook: Kraken, Capitals, Predators, Blue Jackets affiliate coaches in conference finals

Stars vs. Oilers, Game 4 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Perry back in lineup for Oilers in Game 4 of Western Final

Oettinger’s stray stick robs McDavid of goal in Game 4

NHL Winter Classic tickets for Wrigley Field to go on sale June 14

Waddell eager to begin 'new challenge' as Blue Jackets president, GM

Smith makes impromptu appearance on McAfee show, talks Utah franchise 

'Draft Class' podcast: Celebrini a 'no doubt' prospect for 2024

Panthers rolling on power play heading into Game 5 of East Final 