NHL partnering with New York City Gay Hockey Association’s Chelsea Challenge

NEW YORK -- The sweater hangs over Jim Tate's cubicle on the 23rd floor of the NHL corporate office in New York City. Stitched under the left shoulder is a “C” for captain. The centerpiece is the NHL shield logo colored with the six common variants of the rainbow (red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet), a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's a memento kind of thing," said Tate, senior director, support services.

Tate is joining 14 of his New York colleagues to wear pride shield jerseys and matching socks at Sky Rink in Chelsea Piers for the 22nd iteration of the Chelsea Challenge. For the fourth year, excluding 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL will partner with the adult LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly ice hockey tournament held by the New York City Gay Hockey Association. Players and registered guests are arriving Friday for a welcome party. Round-robin games commence Saturday morning and run through midday Sunday, with single-elimination playoff games that afternoon followed by a banquet. Division championships start Monday with a champagne brunch and end by 2:30 p.m. ET.

The gathering is festive, the space safe, for one of the largest inclusive hockey tournaments in the United States and a beneficiary of the NHL investing more than $75,000 to support LGBTQ+ organizations this season. All 32 teams hosted a Pride Night to help more than 60 programs. Pride Tape, an NHL partner since 2016-17, received donations to offer rainbow tape to adult and youth hockey tournaments throughout North America.

To Matty Gaffney, a volunteer president of the board at the NYCGHA, the support from the NHL has meant more than mere words. It's helped LGBTQ+ skaters and fans find their place in the hockey community while growing the sport for new generations of audiences.

"This is one of the most amazing tournaments that's held around the country," said Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president, social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. "And I love that it happens each year around Memorial Day weekend because it gets a lot of visibility. This is about making sure that anyone that wants to play our sport, any fan that loves our sport, anyone that wants to love our sport, feels like there's a place for them that is safe and welcoming."