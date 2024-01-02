NHL Morning Skate for January 2

* “Joey! Joey! Joey!” chants rained down from the T-Mobile Park stands as Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord blanked the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

* The tradition of teams wearing coordinated outfits for outdoor games continued Monday – the Kraken arrived at T-Mobile Park dressed as Pike Place Market fishmongers, while some Elvises entered the building when the Golden Knights got to the venue.

* Heart brought the sold-out crowd of 47,313 to their feet during a first-intermission performance, while fellow Seattle-based musician Sir Mix-A-Lot helped introduce the players prior to puck drop.

* Maple Leafs players wished their Toronto comrades luck in the first game of the PWHL’s inaugural season, but the visiting New York club skated to a 4-0 victory in the historic contest thanks to a winning goal by Ella Shelton. The Maple Leafs face the Kings tonight on ESPN+ and Hulu.

SURGING KRAKEN BLANK GOLDEN KNIGHTS IN WINTER CLASSIC, SET club RECORD

Joey Daccord turned aside all 35 shots he faced and Eeli Tolvanen (1-1—2) tallied two points as the Kraken blanked the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park.

* Seattle became the third franchise in League history with a shutout win in its outdoor game debut, following Anaheim in the 2014 Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium and Calgary in the 2011 Heritage Classic at McMahon Stadium. The Kraken were also the second team in NHL history to defeat a reigning champion in an outdoor game, following the Wild against the Blackhawks in the 2016 Stadium Series at TCF Bank Stadium.

* Tolvanen (26-24—50 in 86 GP) scored his 26th goal since making his team debut exactly one year ago. His 26 goals over that span rank third among Seattle players behind Jared McCann (38-32—70 in 85 GP) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (27-31—58 in 85 GP), while Tolvanen’s four game winners are tied for the team lead.

* Daccord improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight appearances dating to Dec. 12 with a 1.35 goals-against average, .956 save percentage and two shutouts. He established a franchise record for longest point streak by a goaltender, eclipsing the previous mark set by Martin Jones from Jan. 1-14, 2023 (7-0-0 in 7 GP).

EVENT HIGHLIGHTED BY PRE-GAME OUTFITS, APPEARANCES BY SEATTLE ICONS

More highlights from the 39th regular-season outdoor game in NHL history and first in “Emerald City”:

* The teams arrived to T-Mobile Park representing their cities in style. Kraken players were led by former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and sported outfits paying homage to the famous Pike Place Fish Market, while Golden Knights players showed up dressed as the legendary Las Vegas performer Elvis Presley.

* Lynch was one of several Seattle sports luminaries on hand for the event. The second intermission featured “A Tribute to Seattle Sports,” with Lynch being honored alongside Lauren Barnes, Jay Buhner, Jamal Crawford, Matt Hasselbeck, Walter Jones, Steve Largent, Edgar Martinez, Jack Sikma, Isaiah Thomas, Olivia Van der Jagt, Lenny Wilkens and Dan Wilson.

* Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Heart played their hit songs “Barracuda” and “Magic Man” at the first intermission, while fellow Seattle native Sir Mix-A-Lot sang "Jump on It" during player introductions. Fourteen-year-old Seattle-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil Bagga performed the “The Star-Spangled Banner” before puck drop.

Tuesday highlighted by ESPN+ doubleheader, Flyers-Oilers on Sportsnet ONE

Tuesday’s 13-game slate is highlighted by a doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu featuring Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals visiting Sidney Crosby and the Penguins followed by Quinton Byfield and the Kings hosting Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs. The schedule also features Travis Konecny and the Flyers facing Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Sportsnet ONE.

* Ovechkin and Crosby will go head-to-head in the NHL for the 92nd time (regular season & playoffs), with Ovechkin (49-47—96 in 91 GP) owning the advantage in goals through the previous 91 games and Crosby (43-75—118 in 91 GP) holding the edge for assists and points. Washington is 39-42-10 in those contests, while Pittsburgh is 52-35-4.

* Byfield will look to help Los Angeles strengthen its grip on third place in the Pacific Division, while League goals leader Matthews (29-15—44 in 33 GP) can take another crack at reaching 30 on the season. Matthews would be the third different player in franchise history to hit 30 in 34 games or fewer, joining Babe Dye (3x; last: 23 GP 1924-25) and Frank Mahovlich (33 GP in 1960-61).

* Konecny and Philadelphia will hope to halt Edmonton’s five-game winning streak, which includes a 7-2 victory versus Anaheim in its last contest. McDavid had an assist against the Ducks to close out 2023 with 149 points (regular season & playoffs), marking the third straight year where he led the NHL in total points.

BRODIE’S FOUNDATION HIGHLIGHTED AHEAD OF ESPN+, HULU BROADCAST

As TJ Brodie and the Maple Leafs get set to take on the Kings on ESPN+ and Hulu, we are highlighting the charity he started with his wife, Amber, called The Lighthouse Foundation. Inspired by a deeply personal connection to cystic fibrosis and multiple sclerosis, the Brodies raise both funds and awareness for each cause.