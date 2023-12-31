Staios promoted to general manager, president of hockey operations by Senators

Had been interim GM since Dorion fired Sept. 29; Poulin hired as VP

Staios-pic
By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Steve Staios was named general manager and president of hockey operations by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and Dave Poulin was hired as senior vice-president of hockey operations.

Hired as president of hockey operations Sept. 29, Staios had taken on interim general manager duties after Pierre Dorion was fired Nov. 1.

Staios’ promotion and Poulin’s hiring are the latest in a rapid series of changes made by the Senators. D.J. Smith was relieved of his duties as coach on Dec. 18 and Jacques Martin, who had been hired days earlier as a senior adviser, took over as interim coach. Daniel Alfredsson, the franchise leader in numerous offensive categories, moved into the role of assistant coach the same day, replacing assistant Davis Payne.

The shakeup coincides with Michael Andlauer becoming Senators owner and a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season. The Senators (13-18-0) are last in the Atlantic Division heading into a home game Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; TSN5, MSG-B).

In early December, Staios said, “We're a little light compared to most NHL front offices, but the work is certainly getting done."

Poulin will help fill that void in the front office. He previously served as vice president of hockey operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009-14. He also was general manager of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. 

As a player in the NHL, Poulin had 530 points (205 goals, 325 assists) in 724 games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals in 12 seasons from 1982-95. He won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL in 1987.

Staios played 1,001 NHL games as a defenseman for the Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.

The Senators also announced Sunday that Ryan Bowness, who joined the club on July 5, 2022, as assistant general manager, has been promoted to associate general manager. Bowness served as director of professional scouting for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2019-22.

Ottawa has not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past six seasons since they lost to the Penguins in the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL Winter Classic latest chapter in Seattle hockey history

Winter Classic latest chapter in rich hockey history of Seattle
NHL betting odds for December 31, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 31
NHL Buzz news and notes December 31

NHL Buzz: Chabot to return from fractured tibia when Senators host Sabres
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 6, December 31, 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: United States wins, top seed in Group B
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 31

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can start new point streak when Avalanche host Sharks
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Edmonton Oilers Los Angeles Kings game recap December 30

Oilers edge Kings in shootout for 4th straight win
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
NHL staff bold predictions for 2024

Flyers, Coyotes making playoffs among bold predictions for 2024
Nashville Predators Washington Capitals game recap December 30

Askarov gets 1st NHL win, Predators edge Capitals in shootout
Carolina Hurricanes Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 30

Aho stays hot, Hurricanes edge Maple Leafs
New York Rangers Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 30

Panarin gets hat trick in Rangers win against Lightning
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, Penguins defeat Blues to extend point streak to 5
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap December 30

Bruins score 4 straight in 2nd, rally past Devils
Montreal Canadiens Florida Panthers game recap December 30

Luostarinen's 1st multigoal NHL game lifts Panthers past Canadiens