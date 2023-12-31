Staios promoted to general manager, president of hockey operations by Senators

OTTAWA -- Steve Staios was named general manager and president of hockey operations by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and Dave Poulin was hired as senior vice-president of hockey operations.

Hired as president of hockey operations Sept. 29, Staios had taken on interim general manager duties after Pierre Dorion was fired Nov. 1.

Staios’ promotion and Poulin’s hiring are the latest in a rapid series of changes made by the Senators. D.J. Smith was relieved of his duties as coach on Dec. 18 and Jacques Martin, who had been hired days earlier as a senior adviser, took over as interim coach. Daniel Alfredsson, the franchise leader in numerous offensive categories, moved into the role of assistant coach the same day, replacing assistant Davis Payne.

The shakeup coincides with Michael Andlauer becoming Senators owner and a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season. The Senators (13-18-0) are last in the Atlantic Division heading into a home game Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; TSN5, MSG-B).

In early December, Staios said, “We're a little light compared to most NHL front offices, but the work is certainly getting done."

Poulin will help fill that void in the front office. He previously served as vice president of hockey operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009-14. He also was general manager of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

As a player in the NHL, Poulin had 530 points (205 goals, 325 assists) in 724 games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals in 12 seasons from 1982-95. He won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL in 1987.

Staios played 1,001 NHL games as a defenseman for the Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.

The Senators also announced Sunday that Ryan Bowness, who joined the club on July 5, 2022, as assistant general manager, has been promoted to associate general manager. Bowness served as director of professional scouting for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2019-22.

Ottawa has not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past six seasons since they lost to the Penguins in the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.