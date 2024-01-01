Color of Hockey: Woodard, 10-year-old deaf player, nominated for Emmy Award

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Keivonn Woodard, a 10-year-old deaf player from the Bowie Hockey Club in Bowie, Maryland, who was nominated for a 2023 Emmy Award for his role in the HBO hit “The Last of Us.” The award in his category will be presented in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Keivonn Woodard was just another player at the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association camp in Chicago in June.

Well, almost.

“The kids at the camp were, like, ‘He’s an actor, he’s on TV, but, he’s just like me,’” AHIHA president Kevin Delaney said.

Keivonn, a 10-year-old hockey player and novice actor from Maryland, has gotten a lot of double-takes and accolades since his appearance in the HBO hit series “The Last of Us.”

The forward for the Bowie Hockey Club in Bowie, Maryland, is poised to gain even more attention if he wins a 2023 Emmy Award in the best guest actor in a drama series category for playing Sam Burrell in the postapocalyptic zombie fungus thriller adapted from the popular “The Last of Us” video game.