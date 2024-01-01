Aho leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – SEBASTIAN AHO, C, CAROLINA HURRICANES

Aho led the NHL with nine assists and 11 points overall (2-9—11) – as well as five helpers and six points on the power play (1-5—6) – in three contests to lift the Hurricanes (20-13-4, 44 points) into second place in the Metropolitan Division via a perfect week. He became the first player in franchise history to record four points on consecutive days – and the first player to accomplish the feat League-wide since Jeremy Roenick from Nov. 25-26, 1999 (6-2—8 w/ PHX) – with 1-3—4 in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators Dec. 27 and 0-4—4 in a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Dec. 28. It marked the eighth and ninth four-point performances of Aho’s career, with the former making him the fourth player in Hurricanes/Whalers history to reach the 500-point milestone and the latter standing as his first career four-assist outing. Aho added 1-2—3, including the decisive goal, in a 3-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 30 to become the fourth player in franchise history to collect at least three points in three straight games, following Eric Staal (Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2005: 5-5—10 in 3 GP), Andrew Cassels (March 5-8, 1993: 4-5—9 in 3 GP) and Mike Rogers (April 2-6, 1980: 3-7—10 in 3 GP). The 26-year-old Aho, who ranks 15th in the NHL in scoring this season (15-27—42), tops Carolina in goals (15), assists (27), points (42), power-play assists (13) and power-play points (17) through 34 total contests in 2023-24.