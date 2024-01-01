NEW YORK -- Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho, New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 31.
Aho leads 3 Stars of the Week
Hurricanes forward, Rangers wing Panarin, Devils defenseman Hughes earn honors
FIRST STAR – SEBASTIAN AHO, C, CAROLINA HURRICANES
Aho led the NHL with nine assists and 11 points overall (2-9—11) – as well as five helpers and six points on the power play (1-5—6) – in three contests to lift the Hurricanes (20-13-4, 44 points) into second place in the Metropolitan Division via a perfect week. He became the first player in franchise history to record four points on consecutive days – and the first player to accomplish the feat League-wide since Jeremy Roenick from Nov. 25-26, 1999 (6-2—8 w/ PHX) – with 1-3—4 in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators Dec. 27 and 0-4—4 in a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Dec. 28. It marked the eighth and ninth four-point performances of Aho’s career, with the former making him the fourth player in Hurricanes/Whalers history to reach the 500-point milestone and the latter standing as his first career four-assist outing. Aho added 1-2—3, including the decisive goal, in a 3-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 30 to become the fourth player in franchise history to collect at least three points in three straight games, following Eric Staal (Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2005: 5-5—10 in 3 GP), Andrew Cassels (March 5-8, 1993: 4-5—9 in 3 GP) and Mike Rogers (April 2-6, 1980: 3-7—10 in 3 GP). The 26-year-old Aho, who ranks 15th in the NHL in scoring this season (15-27—42), tops Carolina in goals (15), assists (27), points (42), power-play assists (13) and power-play points (17) through 34 total contests in 2023-24.
SECOND STAR – ARTEMI PANARIN, LW, NEW YORK RANGERS
Panarin paced the NHL with five goals in three games (5-1—6) as the Rangers (25-9-1, 51 points) earned a pair of victories to move into first place in the overall League standings. He registered 11—2, including his 41st career game-winning goal and second of the season (also Nov. 7 vs. DET: 11—2), in a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Dec. 27. Panarin then scored once in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Dec. 29. He capped the calendar year with three goals, his sixth career hat trick and second of 2023-24 (also Dec. 3 vs. SJS: 3-1—4), in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Dec. 30. The 32-year-old Panarin – who has goals in four straight games dating to Dec. 23 (6-1—7) – has played in 35 total contests this season (23-27—50), ranking among the League leaders in power-play points (t2nd; 23), points (t-3rd; 50), power-play assists (t-3rd; 15), goals (t-4th; 23), power-play goals (t-6th; 8) and shots on goal (7th; 145).
THIRD STAR – LUKE HUGHES, D, NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Hughes scored in all three of his games, totaling 3-2—5 to help the Devils (19-14-2, 40 points) complete a 2-1-0 week. He tallied a highlight-reel, game-tying goal with 1:25 remaining in regulation as New Jersey rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets Dec. 27. Hughes then posted 1-2—3, his first career three-point performance, in a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 29. He scored again in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins Dec. 30 to become the second rookie defenseman in franchise history with a three-game goal streak, joining Barry Beck (2x, 6 GP and 3 GP, in 1977-78). The 20-year-old Hughes – who joins his brothers **Quinn** and **Jack** as a “Star of the Week” recipient this season – leads rookie defensemen and places fourth among all rookies with 7-14—21 in 35 total appearances in 2023-24.