NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 5

* Alex Ovechkin scored for the third straight game – and did so in the dying seconds of regulation – to continue The Gr8 Chase. He owns a career average of 0.60 goals per game and is tracking to break the NHL record in Washington’s last game of the season at longtime rival Pittsburgh on April 17.

* The countdown to the 4 Nations Face-Off is now at one week and a handful of stars set to participate in the event rose to the occasion with notable performances in their teams’ victory.

* All 14 games from Tuesday’s slate were tied or within a two-goal margin in the third period and nine of those (64%) were decided in the final frame or beyond.

* An NHL on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports doubleheader will feature the Bruins visiting Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers, before the Blackhawks welcome the Oilers.

OVECHKIN SCORES AGAIN, THOMPSON EXTENDS STREAK FOR CAPITALS

In a clash between the Eastern Conference’s two division leaders, the Capitals (35-11-7, 77 points) outlasted a pair of game-tying goals from the Panthers (32-20-3, 67 points) before pulling away for the victory. Alex Ovechkin capped Washington’s six-goal charge just before the buzzer, notching his team-leading 25th with just 0.1 remaining in regulation.

* Ovechkin, who scored for the third consecutive game, now sits 17 away from passing Wayne Gretzky in The Gr8 Chase to claim the NHL’s all-time goals record. Ovechkin owns a goals-per-game rate of 0.68 this season, which puts him on pace to pass Gretzky at home versus Carolina (April 10). Ovechkin owns a career average of 0.60 and that rate has him tracking to break the record in Washington’s last game of the season at Pittsburgh (April 17).

* Logan Thompson made 30 saves, including 13 in the final frame, to extend his point streak to 14 games (12-0-2) and tie Braden Holtby (14 GP in 2016-17) for the second longest by a goaltender in Capitals history. Jose Theodore (19 GP in 2009-10) tops the list.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF BOUND STARS SHINE TUESDAY

Players from Canada, Sweden and USA’s roster at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, which commences in exactly one week, continued their strong performances heading into the best-on-best tournament.

* Connor McDavid (CAN) factored on all three of his team’s goals to help the Oilers (33-16-4, 70 points) defeat the Blues (24-25-5, 53 points) and open up a two-point cushion for first place in the Pacific Division standings after the Golden Knights (31-16-6, 68 points) fell to the Islanders. McDavid (1-2—3) has a career total of 16-25—41 in the extra frame, which is tied with Patrick Kane (13-28—41) and Alex Ovechkin (27-14—41) for the third-most overtime points in NHL history behind Sidney Crosby (23-24—47) and Evgeni Malkin (13-30—43).

* Auston Matthews (USA) collected three assists in his 600th career game (388-304—692 in 600 GP) and William Nylander (3-0—3; SWE) scored his second career hat trick – exactly eight years to the date of his first (Feb. 4, 2017 at BOS) – to lift the Maple Leafs to victory. Nylander (33-22—55 in 53 GP) passed Mark Scheifele (31) and Sam Reinhart (31) for the second-most goals in 2024-25, behind Leon Draisaitl (37). Of note, no Swedish player in NHL history has ever concluded a regular season as the League leader in goals.

* Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) assisted on the game-winning goal to help the Sabres (22-26-5, 49 points) defeat the Blue Jackets (26-21-7, 59 points) and win their fourth consecutive contest. Dahlin improved his season totals to 6-34—40 (45 GP) and became the second defenseman in franchise history to record at least six 40-point seasons, behind only Phil Housley (8x). He also tied for the fifth-most 40-point campaigns in NHL history by a Swedish blueliner.

* Victor Hedman (SWE) collected two assists, including one on the game winner, to help the Lightning (28-20-4, 60 points) jump inside the playoff bracket and into the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Hedman’s 114 career multi-assist outings are the second most by an active blueliner behind his soon-to-be 4 Nations Face-Off teammate, Erik Karlsson (135). Hedman (3rd; 163-607—770) and Karlsson (2nd; 194-659—853) also rank within the top three for points among active defensemen.

* Brock Nelson (USA) netted the game-winning goal to help the Islanders (25-21-7, 57 points) extend their home winning streak to six games and help Ilya Sorokin (33 saves) push his personal winning streak to seven contests. Nelson boosted his career totals to 291-273—564 (893 GP) and moved within two points of Pat LaFontaine (287-279—566 in 530 GP) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

* Charlie McAvoy (USA) opened the scoring for the second straight game and became the 10th defenseman in Bruins history to score 60 career goals in the process. USA teammate Jeremy Swayman then turned aside all 35 shots he faced and became the fourth active U.S. goaltender to record at least 15 shutouts behind Jonathan Quick (62), Connor Hellebuyck (43) and John Gibson (24).

JETS, RED WINGS EXTEND LEAGUE’S LONGEST ACTIVE WINNING STREAKS

The Jets (38-14-3, 79 points) and Red Wings (28-21-5, 61 points) each earned wins Tuesday to extend their winning streaks to seven games, one back of the longest by any team this season (WPG & CAR w/ 8 GP).

* Eric Comrie’s third career shutout (29 saves) marked Winnipeg’s seventh overall this season – one behind the Senators (8) for the most among all teams. Winnipeg (38-14-3, 79 points), which maintained its positioning as the League leader in the standings, posted its third winning streak of seven-plus games in 2024-25. Just four other teams in the past 20 years have recorded at least three seven-game runs in the same season: the 2022-23 Bruins (5x), 2018-19 Lightning (4x), 2019-20 Blues (3x) and 2013-14 Ducks (3x).

* Moritz Seider (1-0—1) was one of 10 Red Wings players with a point, which helped Detroit (28-21-5, 61 points) hold their spot in the East’s first Wild Card spot. The Red Wings tied their longest winning streak of the season (also 7 GP from Dec. 29, 2024 – Jan. 12, 2025) – both since Todd McLellan took over as head coach. McLellan joined Mike Babcock (9 GP & 8 GP in 2005-06) as the second head coach in Red Wings history to record multiple win streaks of at least seven games in their first season with the franchise.

ROOKIES ADD POINTS, GIBSON EARNS WIN IN MILESTONE IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

John Gibson (26 saves) became the first goaltender in Ducks history to appear in 500 games – and earned a win in the process – while two former Boston University teammates met for the first time in the NHL as Montreal’s Lane Hutson (0-1—1) bested San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini (1-1—2), with both climbing franchise lists in the process. For storylines like these and more, visit Tuesday’s #NHLStats: Live Updates.

ONE WEEK UNTIL PUCK DROPS ON 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF

The countdown until the 4 Nations Face-Off officially hits one week Wednesday with the opening contest between Canada and Sweden slated for 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 12 (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS). Canada has won 12 straight games at NHL International Tournaments dating to the start of the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

* As many as eight players slated to skate in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off could hit the ice during Wednesday’s slate, including Canada’s Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid and Sam Montembeault, as well as Sweden’s Elias Lindholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm, Adrian Kempe and Mika Zibanejad.

* Bruins captain Marchand scored Canada’s last goal at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey when he netted the winner against Team Europe with 44 seconds remaining in the final. Marchand led all players in the tournament with five goals.