NHL, NHLPA to hold free fan festivals at 4 Nations Face-Off

NEW YORK & TORONTO – As part of the celebrations around the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off international tournament, the National Hockey League (NHL®) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced free fan festivals in both Boston and Montreal. The 4 Nations Face-Off™ Fan Village, a three-day, non-ticketed fan festival open to the public at Boston’s City Hall Plaza will take place Feb. 15 – 17 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET each day. The 4 Nations Fan Festival™, a one-day, non-ticketed fan festival in Montreal will take place at Windsor Station on Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET. At both events, the NHL, NHLPA, and 4 Nations Face-Off partners will treat hockey fans to a hockey-themed experience, with many fun interactions, including autograph sessions featuring NHL Alumni, myriad family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, and music.

A 4 Nations Face-Off game ticket is not required for entry to the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village or the 4 Nations Fan Festival.

4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village (Boston)

WHEN

Saturday, February 15: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 16: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Monday, February 17: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Boston City Hall Plaza

1 City Hall Square

Boston, MA 02203

At the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston, fans will be able to watch a broadcast of the Finland vs. Sweden game at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 15 (ABC, ESPN+) and the Canada vs. Finland game at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 (TNT, truTV, MAX). The following hockey-themed experiences by more than a dozen 4 Nations Face-Off partners will be available during operating hours at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village. Fans will be able to take photos with the Stanley Cup® (during all operating hours) and visit the Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit to see the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy (on Feb. 16 and 17).

AstraZeneca : Fans can stop by the Hat Trick Challenge presented by AstraZeneca to test their shooting skills and score their very own hat trick. Don’t miss the chance to pick up limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer trading cards as well as honor loved ones affected by cancer by including them on “I fight for” stickers. AstraZeneca is an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the NHL and the NHLPA powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

: Fans can stop by the Hat Trick Challenge presented by AstraZeneca to test their shooting skills and score their very own hat trick. Don’t miss the chance to pick up limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer trading cards as well as honor loved ones affected by cancer by including them on “I fight for” stickers. AstraZeneca is an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the NHL and the NHLPA powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. BODYARMOR : BODYARMOR will give fans the chance to show their skills by shooting pucks into the net while aiming for the targets! Make sure to also try a free sample of BODYARMOR to help hydrate.

: BODYARMOR will give fans the chance to show their skills by shooting pucks into the net while aiming for the targets! Make sure to also try a free sample of BODYARMOR to help hydrate. CAT : We know that a commitment to excellence means There’s No Off-Season. It’s an attitude that our customers and NHL players share. They embody the spirit of determination and dedication – and this event is a celebration of their hard work. Within the Caterpillar space, fans will have a chance to win prizes, get Cat merch, meet NHL Alumni and more. Caterpillar celebrates the work you do and the journey you’re taking to reach your goals both on and off the ice. #TheresNoOffSeason

: We know that a commitment to excellence means There’s No Off-Season. It’s an attitude that our customers and NHL players share. They embody the spirit of determination and dedication – and this event is a celebration of their hard work. Within the Caterpillar space, fans will have a chance to win prizes, get Cat merch, meet NHL Alumni and more. Caterpillar celebrates the work you do and the journey you’re taking to reach your goals both on and off the ice. #TheresNoOffSeason Discover : The Discover 'Puck Drop' Experience will feature a dynamic and interactive footprint designed to immerse fans in the heart of hockey culture. The experience will feature a cutting-edge AI Photo Op, giving attendees the chance to virtually stand at center ice for the puck drop and take home a unique digital keepsake. Fans can also enjoy premium giveaways available on a first-come, first-served basis, explore exclusive 4 Nations Face-Off jerseys, and engage with special guests throughout the weekend. This year’s centerpiece attraction is Discover’s oversized air hockey table, where fans can challenge friends and family to an unforgettable game of air hockey, adding a playful and memorable touch to the festivities.

: The Discover 'Puck Drop' Experience will feature a dynamic and interactive footprint designed to immerse fans in the heart of hockey culture. The experience will feature a cutting-edge AI Photo Op, giving attendees the chance to virtually stand at center ice for the puck drop and take home a unique digital keepsake. Fans can also enjoy premium giveaways available on a first-come, first-served basis, explore exclusive 4 Nations Face-Off jerseys, and engage with special guests throughout the weekend. This year’s centerpiece attraction is Discover’s oversized air hockey table, where fans can challenge friends and family to an unforgettable game of air hockey, adding a playful and memorable touch to the festivities. ESPN BET : ESPN BET Sportsbook, an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL, will host a Slapshot Showdown in the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village. Fans can visit the ESPN BET activation to test their hockey skills for a chance to win prizes, plus access exclusive on-site offerings. ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment's proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. Must Be 21+ to participate. Hope is here. Call (800)-327-5050 or gamblinghelplinema.org. Play it smart from the start! Live Chat @GameSenseMA.com.

: ESPN BET Sportsbook, an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL, will host a Slapshot Showdown in the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village. Fans can visit the ESPN BET activation to test their hockey skills for a chance to win prizes, plus access exclusive on-site offerings. ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment's proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. Must Be 21+ to participate. Hope is here. Call (800)-327-5050 or gamblinghelplinema.org. Play it smart from the start! Live Chat @GameSenseMA.com. Fanatics : Visit the Official Merchandise trailer for a great selection of 4 Nations Face-Off jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs – while supplies last.

: Visit the Official Merchandise trailer for a great selection of 4 Nations Face-Off jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs – while supplies last. GEICO – GEICO is excited to honor hockey’s biggest fans with the Fan Advantage Hall of Fans. With photo opportunities, NHL legend autographs and plenty of surprises along the way, the GEICO Fan Advantage Hall of Fans experience will showcase and reward the most passionate fans. At 4 Nations Face-Off, fans will get more out of their hockey fandom, just like they get more with GEICO.

– GEICO is excited to honor hockey’s biggest fans with the Fan Advantage Hall of Fans. With photo opportunities, NHL legend autographs and plenty of surprises along the way, the GEICO Fan Advantage Hall of Fans experience will showcase and reward the most passionate fans. At 4 Nations Face-Off, fans will get more out of their hockey fandom, just like they get more with GEICO. Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit : The Hockey Hall of Fame will showcase historic hockey artifacts from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and USA. Fans will also be able to view the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy on Feb. 16 and 17.

: The Hockey Hall of Fame will showcase historic hockey artifacts from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and USA. Fans will also be able to view the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy on Feb. 16 and 17. Honda : Honda, the official automotive partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off in the U.S., will have the all-new 2026 Passport TrailSport – the most capable and adventure-ready Honda SUV ever – and the new Honda Prologue – the brand’s first all-electric SUV, that is adventure-ready with simple and clean styling along with must-have smart tech – on display at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village. Fans can stop by the Honda activation to show off their hockey skills for a chance to win a fun prize.

: Honda, the official automotive partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off in the U.S., will have the all-new 2026 Passport TrailSport – the most capable and adventure-ready Honda SUV ever – and the new Honda Prologue – the brand’s first all-electric SUV, that is adventure-ready with simple and clean styling along with must-have smart tech – on display at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village. Fans can stop by the Honda activation to show off their hockey skills for a chance to win a fun prize. Meet Boston : As a 4 Nations Face-Off partner, fans can visit Meet Boston's Mobile Visitors Center to learn and explore everything Boston has to offer. From tours, exhibits, city experiences, dining options, historic sites, and more, the Mobile Visitors Center has everything you need to explore all things Boston!

: As a 4 Nations Face-Off partner, fans can visit Meet Boston's Mobile Visitors Center to learn and explore everything Boston has to offer. From tours, exhibits, city experiences, dining options, historic sites, and more, the Mobile Visitors Center has everything you need to explore all things Boston! NHL Fan Access : Exciting news – NHL Fan Access™ can now be found within the NHL App! Fans will still have access to maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, opportunities to win prizes, and much more, just all in a new place. Fans are encouraged to download the NHL App before coming to the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village to best enjoy all the on-site activities through the Fan Access section. Make sure to stop by the Fan Access booth for giveaways and everything 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village.

: Exciting news – NHL Fan Access™ can now be found within the NHL App! Fans will still have access to maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, opportunities to win prizes, and much more, just all in a new place. Fans are encouraged to download the NHL App before coming to the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village to best enjoy all the on-site activities through the Fan Access section. Make sure to stop by the Fan Access booth for giveaways and everything 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village. NHL Network : NHL Network will give fans the chance to test their shooting skills with a target inflatable. NHL Network is your 24/7 home for hockey. All day. Everyday. For the complete programming schedule and channel finder, visit NHLNetwork.com.

: NHL Network will give fans the chance to test their shooting skills with a target inflatable. NHL Network is your 24/7 home for hockey. All day. Everyday. For the complete programming schedule and channel finder, visit NHLNetwork.com. NHL STREET : NHL STREET presented by Jersey Mike’s provides affordable and fun ball hockey for kids ages 6 to 16 years old. In partnership with RCX Sports, NHL STREET will operate ball hockey skills and drill programming at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village.

: NHL STREET presented by Jersey Mike’s provides affordable and fun ball hockey for kids ages 6 to 16 years old. In partnership with RCX Sports, NHL STREET will operate ball hockey skills and drill programming at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village. Perry Ellis : Perry Ellis is giving hockey fans the chance to capture their one-of-a-kind 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village look with free caricature artist drawings. Fans will also have the opportunity to see the latest collection offerings from the iconic American fashion and apparel brand, sample fragrances and be among the first to check out a variety of Perry Ellis swag.

: Perry Ellis is giving hockey fans the chance to capture their one-of-a-kind 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village look with free caricature artist drawings. Fans will also have the opportunity to see the latest collection offerings from the iconic American fashion and apparel brand, sample fragrances and be among the first to check out a variety of Perry Ellis swag. Stanley Cup Display : Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports during 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village operating hours.

: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports during 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village operating hours. Ticketmaster : Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle activation to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster “t”!

: Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle activation to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster “t”! Tourism PEI : Prince Edward Island, Canada, the Official Travel Destination of the 4 Nations Face-Off, is bringing fans a taste of the Island. Step into an immersive experience that will inspire with the magical sights and sounds of this unique travel destination. PEI’s culinary delights will be on offer, including live Oyster Shucking and Lobster Rolls. Stop by for details on how to enter for an opportunity to win 10lbs of PEI Lobster delivered right to your door. Don’t miss out, the Island is calling!

: Prince Edward Island, Canada, the Official Travel Destination of the 4 Nations Face-Off, is bringing fans a taste of the Island. Step into an immersive experience that will inspire with the magical sights and sounds of this unique travel destination. PEI’s culinary delights will be on offer, including live Oyster Shucking and Lobster Rolls. Stop by for details on how to enter for an opportunity to win 10lbs of PEI Lobster delivered right to your door. Don’t miss out, the Island is calling! Tylenol : TYLENOL ® is excited to be the Official Pain Relief Partner at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village where fans will have the opportunity to receive product samples and swag from the #1 Doctor recommended pain reliever brand.

: TYLENOL is excited to be the Official Pain Relief Partner at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village where fans will have the opportunity to receive product samples and swag from the #1 Doctor recommended pain reliever brand. Upper Deck : Get your own personalized 4 Nations Face-Off trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL ® . Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes and collect a FREE 4 Nations Face-Off digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information.

: Get your own personalized 4 Nations Face-Off trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL . Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes and collect a FREE 4 Nations Face-Off digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information. Verizon: Verizon is inviting fans to celebrate the unique identity of each of the 4 Nations Face-Off countries with activities to commemorate this tournament. Attendees will get the chance to charge up their phones, experience a taste from each competing country, and grab an immersive photo to cement the memories.

4 Nations Fan Festival (Montreal)

WHEN

Saturday, February 15: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Windsor Station

1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal

Montreal, QC H3B 2S2

The following hockey-themed experiences to engage fans by 4 Nations Face-Off partners will be available during operating hours at the 4 Nations Fan Festival in Montreal. Fans will also be able to take photos with the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy and watch a broadcast of the Finland vs. Sweden game at 1 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Canadian Tire : As Canada's Store and a proud partner of the NHL and 4 Nations Face-Off, Canadian Tire is thrilled to offer fans their very own Four Nations Moment. Fans can enjoy an immersive experience by stepping into the 360-degree photo activation.

: As Canada's Store and a proud partner of the NHL and 4 Nations Face-Off, Canadian Tire is thrilled to offer fans their very own Four Nations Moment. Fans can enjoy an immersive experience by stepping into the 360-degree photo activation. Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit : The Hockey Hall of Fame will showcase historic hockey artifacts from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and USA. Fans will also be able to take photos with the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy.

: The Hockey Hall of Fame will showcase historic hockey artifacts from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and USA. Fans will also be able to take photos with the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy. Hyundai : Those heading to a game or passing through Canadiens Plaza can check out Hyundai’s vehicle match-up display featuring the new Santa Fe and redesigned Tucson custom-wrapped in the participating 4 Nations Face-Off team colours. Fans can also test their hockey skills at the Hyundai Accuracy Challenge activation during the 4 Nations Fan Festival on Saturday at Windsor Station.

: Those heading to a game or passing through Canadiens Plaza can check out Hyundai’s vehicle match-up display featuring the new Santa Fe and redesigned Tucson custom-wrapped in the participating 4 Nations Face-Off team colours. Fans can also test their hockey skills at the Hyundai Accuracy Challenge activation during the 4 Nations Fan Festival on Saturday at Windsor Station. Intuit QuickBooks : At the 4 Nations Fan Festival in Montreal, Intuit QuickBooks will bring fans a digital, interactive player experience. The experience features a Hologram Cube, powered by AI video technology, to create realistic, life-sized, moving holograms of William Nylander and Cale Makar. Fans who share their photos on social media will have an opportunity to receive a sweet giveaway from QuickBooks customer, La Boîte à Bonbons, while supplies last.

: At the 4 Nations Fan Festival in Montreal, Intuit QuickBooks will bring fans a digital, interactive player experience. The experience features a Hologram Cube, powered by AI video technology, to create realistic, life-sized, moving holograms of William Nylander and Cale Makar. Fans who share their photos on social media will have an opportunity to receive a sweet giveaway from QuickBooks customer, La Boîte à Bonbons, while supplies last. Rogers : Fans attending the 4 Nations Fan Festival at Windsor Station can check out Rogers’ larger-than-life hockey-themed slot machine, where everyone is a winner, and meet some of their favourite NHL alumni at the Sportsnet broadcast desk. While there, they can also hit the ice and take their best shot at the Rogers Shoot & Score activation for a chance to win amazing prizes!

: Fans attending the 4 Nations Fan Festival at Windsor Station can check out Rogers’ larger-than-life hockey-themed slot machine, where everyone is a winner, and meet some of their favourite NHL alumni at the Sportsnet broadcast desk. While there, they can also hit the ice and take their best shot at the Rogers Shoot & Score activation for a chance to win amazing prizes! Sense Arena : Rip a one-timer past an NHL goalie or strap on the pads and take shots from real NHLers in virtual reality with NHL Sense Arena.

: Rip a one-timer past an NHL goalie or strap on the pads and take shots from real NHLers in virtual reality with NHL Sense Arena. Tim Hortons : Stop by the red Tim Hortons Coffee Truck at the Canadiens Plaza and enjoy a FREE coffee or hot chocolate on Tims, the official coffee of NHL ® players from around the world.

: Stop by the red Tim Hortons Coffee Truck at the Canadiens Plaza and enjoy a FREE coffee or hot chocolate on Tims, the official coffee of NHL players from around the world. Tourisme Montréal : It’s Tourisme Montréal’s pleasure to offer hockey lovers an opportunity to taste maple flavours. Members of our highly knowledgeable information team will be on hand with pro tips and useful information to help you make the most of your stay in Montréal. Fans will also have a chance to win a Passeport MTL city pass that grants admission to the city’s top, must-see attractions by visiting our activation. Bienvenue à Montréal!

: It’s Tourisme Montréal’s pleasure to offer hockey lovers an opportunity to taste maple flavours. Members of our highly knowledgeable information team will be on hand with pro tips and useful information to help you make the most of your stay in Montréal. Fans will also have a chance to win a Passeport MTL city pass that grants admission to the city’s top, must-see attractions by visiting our activation. Bienvenue à Montréal! Tourism PEI : Prince Edward Island, the Official Travel Destination of the 4 Nations Face-Off, invites you to discover the beauty and charm of the Island, home to 1,100 km of coastline, stunning beaches, world-class golf, and incredible culinary experiences. Sample Island Oysters, Cows Ice Cream, and enter for a chance to win 10lbs of PEI lobster.

: Prince Edward Island, the Official Travel Destination of the 4 Nations Face-Off, invites you to discover the beauty and charm of the Island, home to 1,100 km of coastline, stunning beaches, world-class golf, and incredible culinary experiences. Sample Island Oysters, Cows Ice Cream, and enter for a chance to win 10lbs of PEI lobster. Truly : Come visit Truly Hard Seltzer to sample the refreshing flavours of the Truly Punch Mixed Pack. Plus, don’t miss your chance to score exclusive swag and be part of the excitement! Must be 18-plus to participate.

: Come visit Truly Hard Seltzer to sample the refreshing flavours of the Truly Punch Mixed Pack. Plus, don’t miss your chance to score exclusive swag and be part of the excitement! Must be 18-plus to participate. Tylenol : Ready to test your reflexes and ‘Score Against Pain’ with Tylenol ® ? You’ve got 30 seconds to deactivate as many glowing pain points as you can for a chance to win a prize from Tylenol ® , the Official Pain, Cold & Flu Symptom Relief Partner of 4 Nations Face-Off.

: Ready to test your reflexes and ‘Score Against Pain’ with Tylenol ? You’ve got 30 seconds to deactivate as many glowing pain points as you can for a chance to win a prize from Tylenol , the Official Pain, Cold & Flu Symptom Relief Partner of 4 Nations Face-Off. Upper Deck: Get your own personalized 4 Nations Face-Off trading card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL®. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes and collect a 4 Nations Face-Off digital trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information.

Hyundai, Rogers, and Tim Hortons will also have fun activations to engage fans at the Canadiens Plaza outside the Bell Centre from Feb. 12 – 15. Canadiens Plaza hours of operation are Wednesday, Feb. 12: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET; Thursday, Feb. 13: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET; and Saturday, Feb. 15: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET. Rogers and Upper Deck will also engage fans with activations on the Bell Centre concourse during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors prior to entry into the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village and 4 Nations Fan Festival. Backpacks (including clear backpacks), hard-sided coolers (regardless of size), and bags larger than 4 x 6 x 1.5 inches are not permitted at either fan festival. Exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children. Bags are subject to inspection.

For the most up-to-date schedule of fan events, appearances and fan reminders, fans should visit NHL.com/fanvillage, NHL.com/fanfestival, and lnh.com/4Nfestival. Tickets for all 4 Nations Face-Off games are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is being carried out thanks to the support of Tourisme Montréal.