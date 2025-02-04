Rakell of Penguins named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces William Karlsson

Rickard Rakell was named to Team Sweden's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward will replace center William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights, who is week to week with a lower-body injury.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament to feature NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, will be held Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

Sweden's first game is against Team Canada on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Rakell, 31, leads the Penguins with 23 goals this season and is second with 45 points in 53 games.

The native of Sundbyberg, Sweden, has 494 points (224 goals, 270 assists) in 774 regular-season games for the Penguins and Anaheim Ducks.

Rakell last represented Sweden on the international stage in the 2021 World Championships. He won gold at the 2018 Worlds and 2012 World Junior Championship, and silver at the 2013 WJC.