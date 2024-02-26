NHL Morning Skate for February 26

* Nikita Kucherov potted another four points in a road game for the Lightning to become the NHL’s first 100-point scorer in 2023-24 and joined a small list of active players with at least four 100-point campaigns.

* It was a night to remember at United Center as Patrick Kane scored the overtime winner in his first game back in Chicago after spending 16 seasons donning a Blackhawks uniform, hours after Chris Chelios asked him not to “steal his thunder” on Chelios’ jersey retirement night.

* Sidney Crosby tallied his 39th career four-point game – already the most among active players – to propel his club to a win in the latest instalment of the ‘Battle of Pennsylvania’.

* A four-game Monday features a pair of games on Sportsnet and TVA Sports starting with the Senators visiting the Capitals before the Oilers welcome the Kings.

KUCHEROV SHINES AND BECOMES NHL’S FIRST 100-POINT PERFORMER IN 2023-24

Nikita Kucherov (1-3—4) factored on all four Lightning goals to open up a six-point cushion on Nathan MacKinnon in the Art Ross Trophy race and became the first player to reach the 100-point mark this season (38-64—102 in 59 GP). The Tampa Bay forward joined Sidney Crosby (6), Connor McDavid (6), Alex Ovechkin (4) and Leon Draisaitl (4) as the fifth active player with at least four career 100-point campaigns.

* Kucherov is the NHL’s first player to 100 points (outright or tied) for the second time in his career following 2018-19. Only eight other players in NHL history have achieved the feat multiple times: Wayne Gretzky (9), Mario Lemieux (6), Phil Esposito (6), McDavid (5), Jaromir Jagr (4), Guy Lafleur (3), Crosby (2) and Evgeni Malkin (2).

* The Lightning forward, who bested his own franchise record for games to 100 points in a season, became the eighth different player since 1992-93 to reach the 100-point mark in a single season in 59 or fewer contests; McDavid (53 GP in 2020-21 & 56 GP in 2022-23) is the only other active player to achieve the feat.

* Kucherov – in search of becoming the 16th player in NHL history to win multiple Art Ross Trophies – posted his fifth four-point game of the season with each performance coming as the visitor. The 2023-24 campaign is the second in his career in which Kucherov has recorded five road outings with four-plus points (also 5 in 2018-19). Only four other players in NHL history have also achieved the feat multiple times: Gretzky (7x), Lemieux (4x), Steve Yzerman (2) and Peter Stastny (2x).

SHOWTIME SCORES OVERTIME WINNER IN RETURN TO UNITED CENTER

It was a storybook ending at United Center as longtime franchise-cornerstone Patrick Kane (1-1—2) put on a show as he scored the overtime winner in his emotional return to Chicago, just hours after the Blackhawks retired Hockey Fall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7. Kane powered the Red Wings (32-20-6, 70 points) to their fifth straight win and helped the club earn their eighth overtime victory this season – the most among all teams.

* Kane became the sixth player in NHL history to score an overtime winner in his first game against his former team, joining Marty Reasoner (w/ ATL) on March 12, 2009 (at EDM), Neal Broten (w/ DAL) on Feb. 9, 1997 (vs. LAK), Dave Gagner (w/ CGY) on Jan. 7, 1997 (vs. TOR), Russell Oatman (w/ MMR) on Jan. 25, 1927 (vs. DCG) and Billy Boucher (w/ NYA) on Nov. 26, 1927 (at BOS).

* Kane recorded his 37th career overtime point (11-26—37), tying Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Elias for the fourth most in NHL history. Alex DeBrincat factored on his overtime goal, returning the favor after Kane assisted on DeBrincat’s game-tying tally with less than five minutes left in regulation – the last time the pair factored on two goals at United Center was April 14, 2022.

DYK? Kane redeemed himself with his overtime performance Sunday after nearly scoring a buzzer beater in extra time of his final game as a Blackhawk at United Center on Feb. 21, 2023 with a shot that crossed the goal line after time had expired.

CROSBY KINDLES PENGUINS OFFENSE IN LATEST BATTLE OF PENNSYLVANIA

The Flyers erased 2-1 and 4-2 deficits through 40 minutes, but Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (1-3—4) collected his fourth point of the game in the third period on one of his team’s three goals as Pittsburgh (26-21-8, 60 points) earned a win in the 10th rendition of the ‘Battle of Pennsylvania’ to feature the two clubs combine for at least a dozen goals.

* Crosby’s outing began with 1-1—2 in the first period as he posted his 244th career multi-point period to tie Mark Messier for the ninth most in NHL history. The only skaters with more: Wayne Gretzky (611), Mario Lemieux (362), Jaromir Jagr (299), Marcel Dionne (287), Phil Esposito (283), Steve Yzerman (263), Gordie Howe (258) and Ron Francis (249).

* Sunday marked his 17th career game with three or more points against the Flyers. Among active players with at least 10 career three-point games versus one franchise, the Penguins captain holds the three-highest totals (also 18 GP vs. NYI & 14 GP vs. BOS).

* Pittsburgh’s two straight wins moved the club within nine points of Tampa Bay (32-23-5, 69 points) for the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. However, the Penguins hold five games in hand on the Lightning and three in hand on the Red Wings.

CONNOR SCORES OVERTIME WINNER ON #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

In Sunday’s #NHLStats: Live Updates, you can find notes on the Blue Jackets halting the Rangers’ winning streak at 10 games, the Predators extending their win streak to five contests and Kyle Connor scoring his second straight overtime winner to climb the Jets/Thrashers all-time list in that category. Only one player in NHL history has scored an overtime goal in more consecutive contests: Andrew Cogliano (March 7-11, 2008 w/ EDM).

WILL McDAVID AND DRAISAITL CONTINUE THEIR PROWESS ON THE POWER PLAY?

Connor McDavid (21-68—89 in 53 GP), Leon Draisaitl (28-43—71 in 55 GP) and the Oilers (33-20-2, 68 points) are one of eight teams in action on a four-game Monday. Edmonton owns a League-best 24.4 power-play percentage since McDavid debuted in 2015-16, which includes factoring on the same goal on the man advantage with Draisaitl 205 times. The duo now sits one instance shy of tying Wayne Gretzky and Jarri Kuri (206) for the third most among a pair of teammates in NHL history – Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby (252) rank first, while Daniel and Henrik Sedin (251) rank second.

The week ahead has 29 other national telecasts, highlighted by an ESPN broadcast featuring the third head-to-head meeting between Nathan MacKinnon and Connor Bedard this season:

Thursday, Feb. 29: Avalanche at Blackhawks (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

* MacKinnon (34-62—96 in 59 GP) enters the week needing four points to reach 100 for a second straight season. He can become the fourth player in Avalanche/Nordiques history with 100 points in two or more consecutive campaigns, following Peter Stastny (6 from 1980-81 – 1985-86), Michel Goulet (2 from 1982-83 – 1983-84) and Joe Sakic (2 from 1989-90 – 1990-91), who all achieved the feat with Quebec.

* Bedard (17-23—40 in 45 GP) contested his 45th career game on Sunday before facing fellow No. 1 pick MacKinnon and the Avalanche on Thursday. MacKinnon had 15-14—29 through his first 45 career games en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2013-14.

Saturday, March 2: Panthers at Red Wings (3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+)

* Patrick Kane (463-802—1,265 in 1,207 GP) just made his return to Chicago and will guide his Red Wings (32-20-6, 70 points) into a crucial Atlantic Division clash against the Panthers (38-16-4, 80 points). Kane, with two of his four game-winning goals coming at Little Caesars Arena this season, has helped Detroit (17-8-5 at home) collect its second-most home wins through the first 30 contests of a season in nearly a decade (2014-15: 18-5-7 in 30 GP).