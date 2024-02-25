NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin has big night for Flames with Deadline looming

Calgary Flames

Noah Hanifin’s value may have gone up Saturday. The defenseman had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers.

The 27-year-old is in the last of a six-year, $29.7-million contract ($4.95 million average annual value) signed with the Flames on Aug. 30, 2018 and can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He has 33 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 58 games.

He has a modified clause in his contract and can submit an eight-team no trade list.

Calgary, which traded pending UFA forward Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 1, is on a three-game winning streak and has won seven of its past 10 games (7-3-0). The Flames (28-25-5) entered Sunday three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel will accompany the Penguins on a four-game road trip starting Tuesday at the Vancouver Canucks according to coach Mike Sullivan.

“I’m reluctant to give you any timeframes for obvious reasons, but Jake will go on the trip with us,” Sullivan said Saturday. “He’s recovering. He didn’t skate today, we’ll continue to work with him and you guys (media) will know when he goes on the ice, and we’ll address that when he does.”

The Penguins forward is on long-term injury reserve and not eligible to be activated until March 10. He sustained an upper-body injury against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 14.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of a five-year, $30-million contract ($6 million average annual value) and has a modified no-movement clause where he can submit a 12-team no trade list. He has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games.

Pittsburgh (25-21-8) entered Sunday nine points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

GM Kyle Dubas said last week Guentzel’s future with Pittsburgh after the Deadline could be determined how the team plays before March 8.

Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

The 39-year-old is in the last of a two-year, $7-million contract ($3.5 million AVV) signed on July 2, 2022. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He has a 12-10-3 record in 28 games with a 2.92 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

Minnesota (28-24-6) entered Sunday two points behind Nashville for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. GM Bill Guerin said last week that Fleury will have the final say on if he is traded.

“I think Marc has earned the right to call the shots here,” Guerin said. “It’s a complicated situation. But the best thing right now is to just play hockey and not complicate with ‘what-ifs.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen. … I’ll be talking to 'Flower' down the road. It won’t take long to figure it out.