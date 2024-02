NEW YORK -- Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley during NHL Game No. 907 in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 24, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:21 of the first period.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.