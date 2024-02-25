Kane praises Bedard ahead of first game against Blackhawks

By Tracey Myers
Tracey Myers
NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane has watched a lot of what Connor Bedard has done this season, and the former Chicago Blackhawks forward is impressed with their No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“I think obviously he has so much skill and his shot,” Kane said Sunday ahead of his return to United Center with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN).

“He’s very creative out there but when I think about him, I think about the work you have to put in to be at that level, right? Some people think it’s God-given talent or things like that.”

The 18-year-old center leads all NHL rookies and the Blackhawks with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games. He’s expected to follow in the footsteps of Kane, the No. 1 pick of the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, who went on to win the Calder Trophy as the League’s rookie of the year in 2007-08 and won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane has 1,263 points (462 goals, 801 assists) in 1,206 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers, who he was traded to on Feb. 28, and Detroit Red Wings, with whom he signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract on Nov. 28. He has 26 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 26 games with Detroit this season.

He can also relate to people assuming Bedard was just blessed with a ton of talent and got to this point based solely on that.

“You go through it yourself when you’re younger. (Former Blackhawks forward Patrick Sharp) would always make fun of me and say I was silver-spoon fed because I was the first overall pick and got all these opportunities. I would always tell him, ‘Hey, you should’ve worked harder when you were a kid. that’s what gave me all those opportunities,’” Kane said.

“He always liked that one and he quieted down pretty quickly after that. But that’s what I think with Connor. It seems he loves the game, loves practicing, loves working at his game. so, all that stuff pays off.”

When asked Tuesday about playing Kane, Bedard said, “I’m just pumped for the video tribute. I think it’s going to be pretty nasty; he had some sick highlights here. I’ve watched every one of his (highlight reels) probably 100 times, with his stuff. So, I’m pumped for that.”

Kane appreciated Bedard’s viewership.

“That's the cool thing about today's day and age. If I had that access when I was younger, I would be on there all the time, watching highlight tapes of players around the League,” Kane said.

“I remember talking to (Blackhawks forward Philipp) Kurashev a little bit and he said he would watch highlight tapes of guys around the League and go out and just try to practice what they would do. It's a cool way to learn and practice, as well. Always cool to hear that stuff.”

