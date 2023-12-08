NHL Morning Skate for December 8

* A four-goal deficit couldn’t sink the Sharks as they went on to tally four times in a span of 5:28 before completing the first four-goal comeback victory by any team this season.

* The Kings rewrote the history books as they won their 11th straight road game, setting an NHL record for longest season-opening run.

* Alex Ovechkin crossed another milestone off his list, this time becoming the 16th player in NHL history and second active skater to record 1,500 career points.

SHARKS SHOCK RED WINGS WITH FOUR-GOAL COMEBACK WIN

In a scoreless game heading into the second frame, the Sharks found themselves down 4-0 in a span of 4:35 but responded with four of their own within a timeframe of 5:29 – marking the first eight-goal period between two teams this season. San Jose once again trailed in the third period before Tomas Hertl (2-0—2) scored with 1:29 left in regulation to send the game into overtime where Mikael Granlund (1-2—3) potted the winner and completed the first four-goal comeback victory by a team in 2023-24.

* San Jose’s comeback was ignited by shorthanded goals 38 seconds apart by Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund. The club’s only faster instance of consecutive shorthanded markers was 27 seconds on March 15, 2011 at Dallas. Hertl finished the night with his second straight multi-goal outing following a hat trick Tuesday and became the seventh player in Sharks history to record two-plus goals in consecutive games multiple times in his career. He joined Joe Pavelski (4x), Patrick Marleau (4x), Jonathan Cheechoo (4x), Owen Nolan (2x), Timo Meier (2x) and Jeff Friesen (2x).

* The Sharks earned consecutive three-goal comeback wins for the first time in franchise history and became the sixth team in the past 40 years to achieve the feat, following Arizona (2 GP in 2021-22 & 2020-21), Florida (2 GP in 2021-22), Buffalo (2 GP in 2009-10) and Dallas (2 GP 2005-06).

KINGS KEEP ROLLING ON THE ROAD AND MAKE IT AN NHL RECORD

Anze Kopitar (0-3—3), Trevor Moore (1-0—1) and Cam Talbot (24 saves) all continued their road success to help the Kings blank the Canadiens and set an NHL record for longest season-opening road winning streak as they improved to 11-0-0 as visitors, besting the 2006-07 Sabres (10-0-0).

* Kopitar and Moore both extended their season-opening road point streak to 11 games, tying the fourth-longest run in franchise history. They also became the fourth and fifth active players to post a season-opening road point streak of 11-plus games, joining Filip Hronek (11 GP in 2022-23), Max Domi (11 GP in 2018-19) and Evgeni Malkin (11 GP in 2008-09).

* Kopitar and Moore also became the second pair of teammates in NHL history to each have an 11-game road point streak to start a campaign, joining Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (12 GP in 1984-84).

* Talbot was perfect Thursday as he became the eighth active goaltender (min. 1 GP in 2023-24) to record 30 career shutouts. It also marked his second of the season – the only netminder with more is Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry (3).

OVECHKIN HITS 1,500-POINT MILESTONE

Alex Ovechkin checked off yet another milestone Thursday, this time collecting his 1,500th career point to become the 16th player in NHL history – and second active skater alongside Sidney Crosby – to reach the benchmark. The milestone moment came just hours after Ovechkin and the Capitals announced plans to auction off items from the celebration of his 802nd goal last season – which allowed him to pass Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time list – with proceeds being used to fund a ball hockey rink.



* Ovechkin became the fifth player in NHL history to record 1,500 points while skating with only one franchise in their career, joining Steve Yzerman (1,755 w/ DET), Mario Lemieux (1,723 w/ PIT), Joe Sakic (1,641 w/ COL/QUE) and Crosby (1,529 w/ PIT).

IF THOSE #NHLSTATS WEREN’T ENOUGH, HERE’S MORE

It was an #NHLStats-packed Thursday night, with over 80 notes in Live Updates:

Filip Forsberg scored the second of five unanswered Predators goals to help Nashville earn its ninth win in the past 11 games. Forsberg improved his team-leading totals to 14-16—30 (26 GP) – the only Predators player to reach the 30-point mark in fewer games was Steve Sullivan (22 GP in 2003-04).

* Mathew Barzal (2-2—4) posted his second four-point outing in his past three games while Bo Horvat (2-1—3) scored two goals in 20 seconds to help the Islanders put up a season-high seven markers. Horvat’s tallies marked the fastest two goals by an Islanders skater in more than 20 years after Alexei Yashin scored two in 12 seconds on March 25, 2003.

* Blake Coleman (1-1—2) scored one of his team’s three straight goals in the final frame to help Calgary overcome a 2-0 deficit and secure a win against Carolina. It marked the Flames’ sixth third-period comeback win of 2023-24, tied with the Ducks for the most among all clubs this season.

* Nathan MacKinnon (1-1—2) extended his point streak to 10 games, marking his seventh career double-digit run. The only players in Avalanche/Nordiques history with as many separate 10-game point streaks are Joe Sakic (10x), Peter Stastny (10x) and Michel Goulet (7x).

Simon Nemec scored his first NHL goal, one that stood as the game winner, to help the Devils remain perfect in the second contest of a four-game Western Conference swing. Nemec (19 years, 295 days) became the seventh-youngest defenseman in Devils/Rockies/Scouts history at the time of his first NHL goal on a list that includes teammate Luke Hughes (6th; 19 years, 216 days).

