Rask skates with Bruins, but won’t be EBUG with Swayman ill

BOSTON -- The goalie on the ice for the Boston Bruins looked familiar.
With Jeremy Swayman not feeling well, the Bruins went back into the archives for a morning skate cameo by none other than Tuukka Rask on Thursday ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE).
The 36-year-old took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Bruins gear, including a mask bedecked with bear’s teeth and his last name in the colors of his native Finland, a retro moment for the all-time Bruins great who retired last February after 15 seasons with the team.
“Tuukka was good out there, wasn’t he?” coach Jim Montgomery said. “He hasn’t worked out in two years, he said.”
Though Rask declined to speak with reporters, offering only a “Happy Holidays,” as he strode through the dressing room, his presence caused a minor stir.