Rask skates with Bruins, but won’t be EBUG with Swayman ill

He was there only to help out, a practice emergency backup goalie (EBUG), with the Bruins calling up Brandon Bussi from Providence of the American Hockey League before the game against the Sabres. Rask would not be serving as EBUG on Thursday night.

“Unfortunately, Sway is ill and we’re going to keep him away from the team,” Montgomery said. “So we will call up a goalie to back up tonight. But unfortunately it’s not going to be Tuukka.”

Still, the Bruins had fun with the appearance of their former goalie, who had a 308-165-66 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 564 games. He is now an ambassador for the Bruins.

“He was good,” forward Trent Frederic said. “I didn’t score on him. I shot at him twice, 0-for-2. It’s been two years since I scored on him. He looked good.”

In the Bruins dressing room, a goalie stall was set up for Rask in the empty spot between Swayman and Linus Ullmark, who will start against the Sabres. After the skate, the stall was set up as it had always been, with his equipment hung up, his pads standing tall and a spoked-B name plate that read “Rask.”

It didn’t match the other name plates, which are festooned with the Bruins’ centennial logo.

It had been sitting there all along, in Rask’s goalie bag, in the equipment area at Warrior Ice Arena for two years, just waiting for his return.