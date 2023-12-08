Bedard ready to hit ice with Kelce, happy to have NFL star as Blackhawks fan

Chicago rookie would relish 'cool' opportunity to get Chiefs tight end to play hockey

Kelce bedard split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Connor Bedard is ready hit the ice with perennial All-Pro football player Travis Kelce.

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star who is currently fourth in NFL history in tight end receiving yards and also dating pop music superstar Taylor Swift, said recently on his podcast "New Heights," which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, that he is a fan of Bedard.

"I thought that was cool for sure. Obviously one of the best football players in the world, so yeah, that’s great," Bedard said.

Kelce also mangled the pronunciation of Bedard's last name, which left the Chicago Blackhawks rookie both amused and unfazed.

"Yeah, I saw that. A couple of guys were showing him unable to pronounce my name," Bedard said. "I think he got it right the other day, someone was saying. Yeah, that’s funny how he was struggling there."

Kelce said he wants to "hit up the Blackhawks, get in net or something," on the show to the delight of his brother.

Bedard is ready for the challenge.

"That’d be cool. Obviously he’s a Chicago fan so that’s pretty sweet," Bedard said. "You see guys like (former NFL All-Pro tight end Rob) Gronkowski and I think (former NFL Defensive Player of the Year) J.J. Watt went out with the team. That’d be cool. Maybe try to teach him how to play hockey a little bit."

- NHL.com Staff Writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report

