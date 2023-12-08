2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Forward excited at possibly seeing Sphere, moving past World Juniors disappointment

NTDP Cole Eiserman look

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

By Cole Eiserman Special to NHL.com

Cole Eiserman of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old left wing (6-foot, 197 pounds) and native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, is a projected first-round selection. He leads the NTDP with 41 points (25 goals, 16 assists) in 21 games. His 69 goals in 62 games with the NTDP U-18 and Under-17 teams in 2022-23 are second in program history, behind the 72 scored by Cole Caufield in 2018-19. Eiserman is committed to attend Boston University in 2024-25.

Hi hockey fans.

I wanted to open this month's diary with some excitement after hearing that the 2024 NHL Draft might be held at Sphere in Las Vegas (on June 28-29). I've never been to Vegas, so it would be my first time. Everyone in my family saw the news and my brother sent it right to our group chat and they were pretty fired up.

I didn't know too much about the Sphere, so I'll probably have to look into it a little bit, but it's definitely cool. It's something new and I always like new stuff, so that's great news. It will be neat to be a part of that.

I've been happy with the play of our team; we've won eight in a row so that's been huge. We struggled a little bit to begin the season, but I think we've kind of found our identity and it's beginning to really show up.

I think everyone on my team would agree the one area we could improve is probably just sticking with it more. As the game goes on and we get the lead, we sometimes become a little passive, so I think we could step on the gas a little bit to keep it going.

As far as my game goes, I think you can never be satisfied. I know I can always get better and just tighten things up that I've been trying to work on and continue to do.

I know USA Hockey announced their invites to U.S. selection camp this week for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship) (in Sweden, Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2024). I was obviously disappointed that I wasn't one of the invites, but they chose the players they wanted, so I've just got to keep working hard, continue to get better and focus on our season.

NTDP Cole Eiserman skate

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

I'm very happy for my teammate and friend James Hagens (2025 NHL Draft eligible), who was invited to attend the selection camp. I think he's a great center who can win draws. He's such a great player to play alongside and watch, so I hope he and all the other invites do really well.

We've got some pretty big college games upcoming, at St. Lawrence University on Friday and at Clarkson University on Saturday. I like those college matchups. I think they're probably some of my favorite games to play. I enjoy being in the college atmosphere and it's obviously pretty different going up against players of that caliber, some really big guys. It's a lot of fun in that type of setting for sure.

We depart for Christmas break on Dec. 17, so that's when I'll fly home and see my family. I'll enjoy being home for the week.

When I'm home for the holidays, I like sitting on the couch and talking to everyone. I think those are the best moments, being with family, making jokes and laughing, having a coffee in the morning, getting up early and enjoying conversation with my mom or someone in the family.

Christmas is probably my favorite holiday. I think, growing up, that was kind of the time my brothers were all home from their hockey, so I think Christmas is a time where everyone's together and that's the best part of it for me.

The best Christmas gift I ever received was probably any new hockey stick. I wouldn't put it down for a few days.

Well, that's it for this month. I hope everyone has a great holiday and a happy new year. I'll post another update in January.

