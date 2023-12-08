2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old left wing (6-foot, 197 pounds) and native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, is a projected first-round selection. He leads the NTDP with 41 points (25 goals, 16 assists) in 21 games. His 69 goals in 62 games with the NTDP U-18 and Under-17 teams in 2022-23 are second in program history, behind the 72 scored by Cole Caufield in 2018-19. Eiserman is committed to attend Boston University in 2024-25.

Hi hockey fans.

I wanted to open this month's diary with some excitement after hearing that the 2024 NHL Draft might be held at Sphere in Las Vegas (on June 28-29). I've never been to Vegas, so it would be my first time. Everyone in my family saw the news and my brother sent it right to our group chat and they were pretty fired up.

I didn't know too much about the Sphere, so I'll probably have to look into it a little bit, but it's definitely cool. It's something new and I always like new stuff, so that's great news. It will be neat to be a part of that.

I've been happy with the play of our team; we've won eight in a row so that's been huge. We struggled a little bit to begin the season, but I think we've kind of found our identity and it's beginning to really show up.

I think everyone on my team would agree the one area we could improve is probably just sticking with it more. As the game goes on and we get the lead, we sometimes become a little passive, so I think we could step on the gas a little bit to keep it going.

As far as my game goes, I think you can never be satisfied. I know I can always get better and just tighten things up that I've been trying to work on and continue to do.

I know USA Hockey announced their invites to U.S. selection camp this week for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship) (in Sweden, Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2024). I was obviously disappointed that I wasn't one of the invites, but they chose the players they wanted, so I've just got to keep working hard, continue to get better and focus on our season.