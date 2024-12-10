NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 10

* One-goal games dominated a three-game Monday, which also featured 20-year-old Lane Hutson accomplish a rare feat in NHL history as well as establish a franchise record in a Canadiens victory.

* Connor Bedard and Lucas Raymond were also among the young stars to play prominent roles in their clubs’ victories as the Blackhawks and Red Wings edged the Rangers and Sabres, respectively.

* An 11-game Tuesday is highlighted by an ESPN+ and Hulu doubleheader, as the Maple Leafs clash with the Devils and the Wild take on Utah Hockey Club in a Central Division showdown.

YOUNG TALENT TRAILBLAZES CLUBS TO VICTORIES

Tuesday saw the Canadiens (11-14-3, 25 points), Blackhawks (9-17-2, 20 points) and Red Wings (11-13-4, 26 points) each skate to one-goal victories thanks in part to performances from players age 22 or younger.

* Twenty-year-old Lane Hutson assisted one of two Canadiens goals in regulation to boost his career totals to 0-21—21 (30 GP) and extend his point streak to seven games (0-8—8 in 7 GP) – the longest by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history. Hutson, one of eight rookie blueliners in NHL history with at least 21 assists through his first 30 career games, became the ninth rookie defenseman since 1988-89 to register a seven-game point streak.

* Connor Bedard (12-37—49 in 2024) assisted on Taylor Hall’s game-winning goal and moved within one point of joining Bobby Hull (19-42—61 in 1958), Eddie Olczyk (24-36—60 in 1985) and Patrick Kane (20-38—58 in 2008) as the fourth Blackhawks teenager with 50 regular-season points in a single calendar year. The 19-year-old can add to his calendar-year totals at the Discover NHL Winter Classic, where he can become the fourth teenager to register a point at an outdoor game – Auston Matthews (2-0—2 at 2017 Centennial Classic), Mitch Marner (1-0—1 at 2017 Centennial Classic) and Connor McDavid (0-1—1 at 2016 Heritage Classic) are the only ones to accomplish the feat to date.

* Twenty-two-year-old Sebastian Cossa came in relief to win his NHL debut after the Red Wings overcame 1-0, 3-2 and 5-3 deficits, and did so after fellow 22-year-old Lucas Raymond (1-1—2) factored on each of their last two game-tying goals as Detroit captured its first multi-goal, third-period comeback victory of the season. Raymond, who leads his club with 11-19—30 in 28 games, tied Dale McCourt (51) for the fifth-most multi-point games by a Red Wings player before age 23, behind Steve Yzerman (105), Marcel Dionne (67), Gordie Howe (67) and Sergei Fedorov (62).

QUICK CLICKS

* Alexandar Georgiev traded to Sharks by Avalanche for Mackenzie Blackwood

* Wayne Gretzky feeling positive about Canada's chances at 4 Nations Face-Off

* Jacques Lemaire to be inducted into Devils Ring of Honor

* Igor Shesterkin grateful for 8-year contract with Rangers, happy to eliminate 'all this noise'

* Matthew Tkachuk, Brayden Point, Adin Hill named NHL’s “Three Stars” for week ending Dec. 8

TUESDAY’S 11-GAME SLATE INCLUDES EXCLUSIVE ESPN+ DOUBLEHEADER

A pair of games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu in the United States opens with two U.S. stars going head-to-head when Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit Jack Hughes and the Devils, and closes with one of the League’s top teams this season, the Wild, visiting Utah for the first time.

* Toronto’s Mitch Marner enters with points in each of his last eight road games (4-9—13 in 8 GP), the second-longest active road run behind Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (3-10—13 in 10 GP), who is also in action tonight in Edmonton (SN1, TVAS-D). Marner set the Maple Leafs record for longest road point streak last season (14 GP in 2023-24).

* Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 13-24—37 in 30 games in 2024-25, including 10 multi-point efforts. Should he record three points tonight, he would tie Zach Parise (31 GP in 2008-09) for the second-fewest games required to 40 points in a season in franchise history, behind only Jack Hughes (28 GP in 2023-24).