NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill – three players selected to the rosters for February’s 4 Nations Face-Off – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 8.
Matthew Tkachuk leads 3 Stars of the Week
Panthers forward, Lightning center Point, Golden Knights goalie Hill earn honors
FIRST STAR – MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS
Tkachuk led the NHL in goals (5), assists (t-6), points (11), power-play goals (t-2) and power-play points (5) across three contests to power the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers (17-9-2, 36 points) to a 2-0-1 week. He factored on all four Florida goals (2-2—4), including scoring the tying tally as the Panthers erased a three-goal deficit in the third period, in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 3. Tkachuk then registered 1-4—5, his fourth career five-point performance and first since Feb. 6, 2023 vs. TBL (2-3—5), in a 7-5 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers Dec. 5. It marked the second time in 2024 (and Tkachuk’s career) that he produced at least four points in consecutive games (also Jan. 6-9, 2024: 4-4—8). He closed the week with two goals, highlighted by his 25th career game-winner and first of 2024-25, in a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks Dec. 7. The 26-year-old Tkachuk, who compiled 5‑10—15 through his first 17 appearances of the season, has doubled that production during a six-game point streak dating to Nov. 27 (5-10—15). That stretch has included multiple points in four straight outings since Nov. 30 (5-8—13), the fourth such run of his career and first since Jan. 24 – Feb. 6, 2023 (3-8—11 in 4 GP).
SECOND STAR – BRAYDEN POINT, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Point notched four points in each of his two contests (2-6—8), sharing the League lead in assists and placing second in points to lift the Lightning (14-9-2, 30 points) to a pair of wins. He posted his second career four-assist game (also Oct. 30, 2018 vs. NJD: 1-4—5) in a 8-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 5. Point then factored on all four Tampa Bay goals (2-2—4) in a 4-2 triumph versus the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 8. He became the third different player in Lightning history to collect at least four points in consecutive games, joining Nikita Kucherov (5x, most recently March 19-21, 2024: 1-7—8) and Steven Stamkos (April 24-26, 2022: 4-4—8). Point also became the third player in franchise history to factor on at least eight straight team goals, also following Kucherov (3x) and Stamkos (1x). The 28-year-old Point – who ranks third in the NHL with 115 goals and 45 power-play goals since the start of 2022-23 – has found the score sheet in 17 of his 21 total appearances this season, compiling 18-11—29 (1.38 P/GP). He leads the NHL in power-play goals (10), ranks second in shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP; 36.7%) and sits third in total goals (18).
THIRD STAR – ADIN HILL, G, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Hill turned aside 66 of the 68 shots he faced, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and one shutout as the Golden Knights (18-7-3, 39 points) won each of their three contests. He earned his ninth career shutout with 28 saves, including 16 in the third period, in a 1-0 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Dec. 3. Hill then stopped a season-high 38 shots, capped by 17 saves in the final frame, in a 3-2 triumph over the Dallas Stars Dec. 6. The 28-year-old Hill shares sixth place in the NHL with 12 wins through 18 total games this season (12-4-2, 2.63 GAA, .905 SV%, 2 SO), highlighted by a 6-1-1 record, 1.73 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and one shutout in his last eight appearances dating to Nov. 13.
