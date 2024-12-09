Lemaire to be inducted into Devils Ring of Honor

Winningest coach in New Jersey history to be honored Jan. 22, 2025

Jacques Lemaire NJD behind bench

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jacques Lemaire, the winningest coach in New Jersey Devils history and coach of the 1995 Stanley Cup championship team, will be inducted into the Devils Ring of Honor during a pregame ceremony at Prudential Center on Jan. 22, 2025.

The festivities will precede New Jersey's game against the Boston Bruins.

Lemaire was informed of his induction with a surprise phone call from two members of the 1995 Stanley Cup team, Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur and 2024 Ring of Honor inductee and current Devils assistant coach Sergei Brylin.

"I'm sure there’s a lot of fans from those days that are still there and have a good memory of that," Lemaire said. "It was really something special that we went through and I can’t thank the players enough for what they did. … As they say, you got a good team, you got a good coach."

Lemaire will join Dr. John J. McMullen, inducted Jan. 6, 2017, and Brylin (Jan. 20) as Ring of Honor inductees.

"Jacques Lemaire played an integral role in establishing the championship culture synonymous with the New Jersey Devils that we still strive for today," Devils managing partner David Blitzer said in a statement. "Jacques was the consummate winner who had the ability to teach his players what it took to get to that next level, and we are proud to name him as the club's third-ever inductee into our Ring of Honor."

Lemaire went 276-166-10 with 57 ties in seven seasons with the Devils (1993-98, 2009-11). They won the Cup in 1995 with a four-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings in the Final. He was hired as the first coach of the expansion Minnesota Wild in June 2000 and coached them through the 2008-09 season before returning to the Devils in 2009.

He retired after the Devils lost in the first round of the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but returned Dec. 23, 2010, replacing John MacLean after New Jersey began the season 9-22-2. The Devils went 29-17-3 after Lemaire took over, including a 20-2-2 run from Jan. 9-March 6, 2011.

His 276 regular season wins and 35 playoff victories each rank first all-time for the Devils.

He announced his retirement from coaching for the final time April 10, 2011. He currently works as a special assignment coach for the New York Islanders.

Lemaire is 20th in NHL history in games coached (1,262) and tied for 22nd in wins (617) in 17 seasons as coach of the Devils, Wild and Montreal Canadiens.

