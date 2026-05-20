NHL lends support to LGBTQ+ Chelsea Challenge

Matt Herr calls the Chelsea Challenge one of the busiest intersections in New York City.

The 24th annual tournament hosted by the New York City Pride Hockey Alliance is where LGBTQ+ players and their allies, family and friends converge for a Memorial Day weekend of competition, fellowship, fun and purpose in a safe space at Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers, overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan.

“It's an intersection of hockey, where all sorts of members of the hockey community -- LGBTQ+, allies -- everybody that's involved in our sport is finding a common ground and a place to meet over hockey,” said Herr, NHL senior director of community development and industry growth and a retired forward who played 58 games with the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins from 1998-2002. “It’s enjoyable.”

Herr is joining 17 of his NHL colleagues on a team competing in the B Division of the tournament that begins Friday and runs through Monday. It’s the seventh consecutive Chelsea Challenge the League will play in.

The participation is part of a longstanding commitment from the NHL to support LGBTQ+ hockey organizations and to host celebrations of authenticity.

The League co-hosted the 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup in Surrey, British Columbia, Feb. 28-March 1, with longtime partner Pride Tape, which recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, and by the You Can Play Project, another League partner.