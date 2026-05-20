Ruff signs 2-year contract to remain Sabres coach

In his second season in his second stint with the Sabres, Ruff led one of the more remarkable turnarounds in NHL history and was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year. Buffalo was 11-13-4 and last in the Eastern Conference on Dec. 5 before ending the season on a 39-10-5 run to win the Atlantic Division with a 50-23-9 record, its first division title since 2009-10. The Sabres also ended the longest Stanley Cup Playoff drought in NHL history (2010-11).

Buffalo lost to the Montreal Canadiens in seven games in the second round.

"When I took the job, I thought, number one, I wanted these guys to like being a Buffalo Sabre," Ruff said after the season. "I think they like being a Sabre and I think they made our city proud. It wasn't the result we wanted and to a man, they're all disappointed. But they gave them everything they had in the can."

The Sabres were fifth in goals per game this season (3.45) and tied for 10th in goals allowed (2.93) after finishing 20th in the NHL last season (3.50).

Ruff is the winningest coach in Sabres history, going 657-494-100 with 78 ties, including his first stint with them from 1997-2013.

He ranks fourth in League history in wins and is 950-741-169 with 78 ties in 1,938 regular-season games for the Sabres, Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils.

Ruff played 12 NHL seasons, including 10 with Buffalo from 1979-89. He served as captain for three seasons (1986-89).