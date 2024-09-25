Makar's deceptive toughness with Avalanche brings to mind 'cerebral' Harvey

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly hockey scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This edition of "Then and Now" compares two outstanding defensemen from different eras. Doug Harvey was a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens while Cale Makar is aiming for his second NHL championship with the Colorado Avalanche.

Their common traits include elite play and the ability to make a complicated game look simple and easy to execute.

Nobody had a better view of Doug Harvey's magic than Dick Irvin Jr., who watched the extraordinary defenseman while his father, Dick Irvin, coached the Montreal Canadiens in the early 1950s.

"Doug Harvey must be front and center in any summary of the Montreal team that won five straight Stanley Cups," wrote Irvin, Jr. in his book, "The Habs: An Oral History of the Montreal Canadiens, 1940-1980."

It has been said that Harvey played defense with rocking chair comfort.

"Nobody could control the puck like Harvey," defenseman and teammate Hal Laycoe told Irvin Jr. "One of his favorite ploys was to slow the game down or speed it up as the Habs' needs may have been."

That ability to alter a game's pace remains a rare skill among defensemen, but since his rookie year with the Colorado Avalanche in 2019-20, Cale Makar has often looked like a facsimile of Harvey or Bobby Orr, if you will.

"When Wayne Gretzky mentioned Makar in the same sentence as Orr, it meant that Cale was doing something right," said Ryan Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief of The Hockey News.

The "something right" included Makar winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, Norris Trophy and Stanley Cup in 2021-22 while leading the Avalanche with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It's the way Makar uses his amazing skating at both ends of the ice that sets him apart," Kennedy said. "He can effortlessly break the puck out on transition and also chase down the fastest in the game to eliminate scoring chances."