Parent's goalie mask mysteriously disappeared during 1971 playoffs, resurfaced 35 years later

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week recalls an incident involving Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Bernie Parent's mask, which disappeared late in Game 2 of the 1971 NHL Quarterfinals against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mysteriously, it showed up at a 2006 sports memorabilia auction and again in 2012.

The opening round of the 1971 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs started off nasty and got even more truculent after Toronto forward Billy MacMillan knocked New York defenseman Brad Park temporarily unconscious with a hard check in Game 1.

"But it was in the second contest when the fireworks really started," wrote George Grimm in his Rangers oral history, "We Did Everything But Win."

"Game 2 began chippy and got worse as it went along, especially late in the third period."

The Maple Leafs were ahead 4-1 when a line brawl erupted that included Park and Toronto forward Darryl Sittler, who burst out of the penalty box to join the fracas. Historian Stephen Smith, author of "Puckstruck: Distracted, Delighted and Distressed by Canada's Hockey Obsession," recalled "the foolery that followed."

"(Maple Leafs goalie) Bernie Parent made his way into the melee where he briefly got an arm on Vic Hadfield of the Rangers," Smith wrote.

Said Hadfield: "Bernie jumped me from behind. Then I saw his mask sitting there, so I just threw it into the stands."

Search parties, including New York City police officers, combed Madison Square Garden for Parent's missing face protector. Meanwhile, like a pail in a fire bucket brigade, the mask was passed from fan to fan up from the expensive seats to the last row of the arena.

"Exuberance among the 17,250 fanatics chanted 'DON'T GIVE IT BACK'" wrote Globe and Mail columnist Dick Beddoes.

Grimm, who attended the game, recently said, "This was New York. Maybe in polite Toronto the fans would have given it back, but on this night at the Garden it was long gone."

A final plea for the mask's return by Rangers public address announcer and team secretary Pat Doyle was greeted with Bronx cheers as the face protector completely disappeared from view. By the time referee Lloyd Gilmour restored order there was another problem, Parent failed to bring a replacement mask.

Furthermore, Parent firmly declared, "I won't continue in the game without one!"