Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team

Mike Babcock NHL.com sit-down part 1

Babcock talks coaching return with Blue Jackets in Q&A with NHL.com
Doug Wilson hired by Pittsburgh as senior adviser

Wilson hired by Penguins as senior adviser, was Sharks general manager
Brad Marchand ready for bigger role in Boston

Marchand ready to accept bigger leadership role with Bruins
Connor Bedard skates for 1st time in Blackhawks jersey

Bedard highlights NHLPA Rookie Showcase
Hurricanes Martin Necas not focused on contract status

Necas focused on taking next step with Hurricanes, not contract status
Sitting Down with Tim Stutzle

Stutzle talks Senators playoff expectations in Q&A with NHL.com
former NHL defenseman Brad Maxwell dies at 66

Brad Maxwell dies at 66, played 10 seasons in NHL
Lucas Raymond expects Detroit Red Wings to take next step

Expectations on the rise for Raymond, Red Wings in 2023-24 season
Color of Hockey Jessica Koizumi hosts Hawaii clinics

Color of Hockey: Koizumi brings inline clinics to home state of Hawaii
Miro Heiskanen hopes scoring, defense for Dallas will lead to Norris Trophy

Heiskanen hopes scoring, defense for Stars will lead to Norris Trophy
Former NHL executive Brian O'Neill remembrance

O'Neill, late NHL executive, 'was everything to the League'
Healthy Zadina excited for fresh start with Sharks

Zadina healthy, excited for fresh start with Sharks
nhl fantasy hockey breakouts candidates players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter brings Stanley Cup to Michigan

Stanley Cup meets Cotter's family, friends in Michigan
New professional womens hockey league to launch in January 2024

Professional Women's Hockey League to launch with 6 teams in January 2024
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24
Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team

NHL.com has fantasy outlook for all 32 rosters; season preview podcasts

Sabres Tuch Tompson fantasy projections

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

As part of NHL.com's offseason coverage, the fantasy staff has projections for each team's most-relevant players and rankings for the 2023-24 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.

MORE COVERAGE: Top 250

Spins: Karlsson | Big signings

FANTASY PROJECTIONS FOR EACH TEAM

NOTE: These fantasy projections (for an 82-game season), a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Anna Dua and the rest of the fantasy staff, have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, projected line combinations, power-play usage, team goalie situations, injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside.

Below are links to NHL.com's 32 in 32 fantasy articles, which will be published each day until Sept. 1, 2023.

