Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

Reason for optimism: Hellebuyck led all goalies in games started last season with 64 and was tied for the third-most wins in the NHL (37) with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. Hellebuyck is a workhorse goalie option in fantasy, starting at least 60 games in four of his past six seasons. Of all NHL goalies with at least 50 games played last season, Hellebuyck had the second-best save percentage (.920). He should be considered a fringe top five fantasy goalie option.