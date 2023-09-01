As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has projections for relevant players on the Winnipeg Jets. Players are listed in order of fantasy rank for this season.
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24
Connor reliable source for production; Morrissey among top 10 defensemen overall
NHL.com fantasy rank: 50
Reason for optimism: Connor has hit the 80-point mark in back-to-back seasons, reaching 93 points (47 goals, 46 assists) in 79 games in 2021-22. He ranks 13th in the NHL in goals in the past two seasons combined (78) and has high scoring upside, scoring at least 30 goals in every season of his NHL career in which he played at least 60 games.
NHL.com point projection: 80
NHL.com fantasy rank: 51
Reason for optimism: Morrissey had a breakout season with 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games, shattering his previous career high of 37 points in 2021-22. Morrissey was tied for the second-most points among all NHL defensemen last season and has the highest preseason fantasy rating of his career heading into this season. Morrissey should be considered a top 10 fantasy defenseman.
NHL.com point projection: 68
EDM@WPG: Morrissey nets second goal of game with PPG
NHL.com fantasy rank: 73
Reason for optimism: Hellebuyck led all goalies in games started last season with 64 and was tied for the third-most wins in the NHL (37) with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. Hellebuyck is a workhorse goalie option in fantasy, starting at least 60 games in four of his past six seasons. Of all NHL goalies with at least 50 games played last season, Hellebuyck had the second-best save percentage (.920). He should be considered a fringe top five fantasy goalie option.
NHL.com win projection: 28
NHL.com fantasy rank: 107
Reason for optimism: Ehlers was limited to 45 games last season due to injury but still had 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists). He has not played more than 62 games in any of his past three seasons, but has bounce-back potential this season playing on a solid top line with Connor and Mark Scheifele, in addition to having a spot on Winnipeg's top power-play unit.
NHL.com point projection: 66
Mark Scheifele, C
NHL.com fantasy rank: 112
Reason for optimism: Scheifele led the Jets in goals last season (42 in 81 games) and was tied for ninth in the NHL. He ranks 17th in the League in points dating back to the 2016-17 season with 500 (214 goals, 286 assists) in 496 games, and has remained consistent in production throughout his career.
NHL.com point projection: 75
WPG@MIN: Scheifele jams home a rebound down low
Other WPG players to consider in fantasy: Gabriel Vilardi, C; Cole Perfetti, C; Neal Pionk, D; Alex Iafallo, LW