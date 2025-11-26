Mailbag: Penguins struggling after hot start; Blues facing decisions

Are the Penguins regressing to the mean, or is this going to be a vexing season for Kyle Dubas, where he has to thread the contend-now and build-for-the-future? -- @TopesWriter

It certainly looks like they're regressing to the mean, moving down closer to expectations but maybe in a slightly better position than the offseason prognostications had them.

The Penguins were red-hot in October, but the underlying numbers suggested that they weren't as good as their 8-2-2 record. They were tied for first in wins, points (18) and points percentage (.750), fourth in goals per game (3.67) and tied for third in goals against per game (2.42). But they were allowing 30.7 shots per game (tied for 27th). They were owning only 45.5 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 (27th). They were shooting 10.2 percent at 5-on-5, which was top 10 but not a wildly outlandish percentage and could have been sustainable. The rest was not.

Flip it to November and the Penguins have been ice cold despite the numbers suggesting they're not as bad as their 2-4-3 record. They're not scoring, which is the biggest issue. Their 2.22 goals per game this month is last in the League, a steep drop from October. They're arguably defending better even though they're allowing 2.89 goals per game. They're owning 52.0 percent of the shot attempts share at 5-on-5 and they're allowing 25.3 shots on goal per game, down more than five shots per game than October. But their 5-on-5 production is way down; 11 goals in nine games and shooting 5.5 percent.

The Penguins offense is better than what they've shown this month but not as good as it was in October. If they can play to the average of the two months and stick to sound defending, they'll stay close to the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, but it's likely not going to be enough for them to be too concerned about threading the needle between contending now and building for later. Questions about the futures of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will likely re-emerge later this season. It's still hard for me to believe the Penguins will trade them unless they ask to be traded. It's hard for me to believe Malkin won't re-sign unless he wants to leave.

Dubas' job, as it was in the offseason, is to thread the needle through the big three.

Where do the Blues go from here? Doug Armstrong said the retool was over, but that doesn't appear so. Do they possibly trade a big name? -- @ShmuelCohen007

This is a tough one because the St. Louis Blues are underperforming as a team and individually across the board this season from what was expected of them. It lends credibility to the thought that their strong finish to last season, their 19-4-3 record after the 4 Nations Face-Off, was more flash than substance. Their execution looks off. Everything looks like it's hard for them to do. Nothing is seamless. It's the opposite of how the Blues looked when they were going through the post-4 Nations run to get to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

Because the Blues went on that run and returned this season almost intact, there is the underlying belief that they can do it again, that they can rediscover that level of seamless execution that led to them scoring 3.81 goals per game in the 26 games following the 4 Nations. They thought they were approaching that level of game with points in three straight games, albeit with two overtime losses, before losing 3-2 to the New York Rangers on Monday. Following that loss, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he "didn't think we played with the requisite of intensity and connectedness and puck support that we've been playing with the three previous games." But add it up and the Blues have not scored more than two goals in five straight games. Their offense is sputtering and with that their confidence.

The next 15 games will be telling. It'll take the Blues to the holiday break. Either the offense shows signs of consistent life, or look for more re-tooling attempts. Blues forward and captain Brayden Schenn ($6.5 million AAV) is signed through the 2027-28 season. He's 34 years old. Defenseman Justin Faulk ($6.5 million AAV) is signed through next season. He's 33. Short of a turnaround, you'll likely start hearing more and more about those two players being on the trading block. Don't rule out 27-year-old forward Jordan Kyrou ($8.125 million AAV through 2030-31) as being available too. It's not that time yet, though. It's still too early, especially for a team that has shown an ability to get hot and climb the standings quickly.

Should Detroit put John Gibson on waivers? Sebastian Cossa may be ready. -- @SJimerd20941

That's not the solution. Not yet at least. It may eventually come to that, or at least someone else going on waivers to get Cossa up to Detroit from Grand Rapids, where he is performing well in the American Hockey League, albeit in a six-game sample size because of an injury. He has a 5-1-0 record, 1.67 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. Cossa is building on last season, when he was 21-15-5 with a 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage in 41 games with Grand Rapids.

Gibson, though, should be given more runway to prove his worth in Detroit. He's off to a slow start with a 4-6-1 record, 3.46 GAA and .870 save percentage in 12 games, but the odd good game, like his 33-save performance in a 1-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4 or his 31-save game in a 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17, proves he can get his game to a higher level.

We can't forget that the Red Wings are Gibson's first new team in his NHL career and for a goalie, it can take some time to get adjusted to playing in a different system with all new defensemen. That's why Gibson should not be at the end of his runway. Even more, the Red Wings acquired him to be a possible No. 1 goalie, sending goalie Petr Mrazek and two draft picks, including a second-round pick in 2027, to the Anaheim Ducks. They're not going to give up on him after a dozen games, especially to elevate a goalie in Cossa who has one game of NHL experience, and that was in relief last season.

It's a big year for rookie goalies with Yaroslav Askarov (San Jose Sharks), Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild), Jakub Dobes (Montreal Canadiens) and Arturs Silovs (Pittsburgh Penguins) all proving their worth in the NHL. Cossa will get his chance, maybe even this season, but not at the expense of Gibson. At least not yet.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, the NFL plays on Thanksgiving (and Christmas). The NBA plays on Christmas. The NHL … doesn't. Why is that? Is the NHL missing an opportunity to make hockey part of our holiday traditions? -- @IronCaniac

There are 15 games on Wednesday, which means all Americans can prep their Thanksgiving Day feasts with NHL hockey on however many screens they have in the house. That's a holiday tradition I can get behind. There are also 15 games Friday, including the 2025 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown between the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins at TD Garden (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN). Add in 11 more on Saturday and four on Sunday and the NHL has a total of 45 games over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend. So, sure, there are no games on Thursday, but you can build your entire weekend around NHL hockey. That's part of my holiday tradition.

Regarding no games on Christmas, I might be biased, but taking off Dec. 24-26 is one of the great things the NHL does for everyone who works in the League from players to team personnel to League office staff, officials, everyone. It provides a time for everyone to take a short break in the middle of a long, grinding season. It also gives a demarcation point in the schedule to fully analyze and digest what we've seen so far and where things could go from there. The League picks up on Dec. 27 and quickly, we get to the NHL's best holiday celebration, the Winter Classic, which this season is part of a celebration of hockey in Florida featuring the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot Park in Miami on Jan. 2. The roster announcements for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 around that time are an added bonus this season.

Is the NHL missing an opportunity to play games on Thanksgiving and/or on Christmas? It's not something I've thought hard about because Thanksgiving weekend always provides a busy NHL game schedule, and the lead-up to the Christmas break, and the excitement coming out of it building to the Winter Classic, with the Olympic roster announcements and soon after the Olympic tournament a bonus this season, gives the NHL fan plenty to be excited about around the holiday time of the year.

If you had a choice, which NHL city would you choose to celebrate Thanksgiving? Better yet, why? -- @MrEd315

This year, it's right at home. Being based in New Jersey, not far from Prudential Center, Madison Square Garden and UBS Arena, means a chance to see live NHL games on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday without having to go far. The New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders each have home games Wednesday. The Islanders play at home Friday. The New York Rangers have an afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, and the Devils play that night at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. And on Sunday, the Islanders are home in the afternoon against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's a holiday hockey feast right in my backyard.

