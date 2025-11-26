Foligno Face-Off will help Marcus of Wild, Nick of Blackhawks fight cancer to honor mom

There will be a fun side to the cause.

Marcus said there will be “consequences” for whichever brother loses that particular matchup.

“It’s one of those things that yeah, we’ve been kind of spit-balling some things about what we could do and it’s not fun. Anything to do with possibly wearing my brother’s face on my shirt or something like that, I do not want to do,” Marcus said with a laugh. “It’s all for good fun and interaction but hopefully I’m on the winning end of this challenge.”

The brothers don’t see each other often during hockey season but thoughts of Janis are always with them.

“I don’t go a day without thinking about her and you really put yourself in (thinking), ‘What would your mom do in this situation?’ You still reflect on the type of person she was and her morals,” Marcus said. “When Nick and I play the game, we play it with her in our hearts. She was a special lady and definitely someone that, now both of us have kids, we just try to teach our kids the way she taught us and pass down her teachings and her love.

“That’s the biggest thing: you don’t forget about a woman like that, and you just try to do good by her and for her.”

Top photo: Marcus (l.) and Nick Foligno face-off during the Chicago Blackhawks’ Hockey Fights Cancer night in 2025.