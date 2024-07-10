Mailbag: Laine trade talks with Blue Jackets; Rangers’ Cup chances 

Do you foresee any major blockbuster moves this offseason or was the July 1 flurry the last of the excitement until the season starts? -- @baYsYckwrYteboY

It's quiet for now, but you never know when the blockbuster is lurking around the corner. Don't forget that two years ago the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers executed the trade involving Matthew Tkachuk, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar on July 22, nine days after the free-agent market opened on July 13. But there are questions involving some players that have not been answered yet.

Will Mitch Marner be traded, re-signed, or go into the season, the last on his six-year contract ($10.903 million average annual value), without his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs ironed out? The same question is being asked of Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers. He's entering the last of an eight-year contract ($8.5 million AAV).

Will the Winnipeg Jets trade Nikolaj Ehlers, who has one year remaining on his contract ($6 million AAV)?

There's been a lot of smoke and rumors about the New York Rangers and if they're going to be able to move defenseman Jacob Trouba, who has two years left on his contract ($8 million AAV). Will they?

We know the Columbus Blue Jackets want to move forward Patrik Laine, who has two years left on his contract ($8.7 million AAV). When will that happen, if they're able to find a trade partner?

Is Martin Necas going to remain with the Carolina Hurricanes or will they trade him? Necas is a restricted free agent.

That's just some of what is still lingering out there in the marketplace. Could any of it lead to a blockbuster before the season begins? No guarantees, of course, but it's certainly reasonable to say yes.