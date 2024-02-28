Mailbag: Deadline rumblings for Maple Leafs, Predators, Penguins 

Will the Maple Leafs trade Martin Jones and use those assets as part of the package to get a decent defenseman? -- @bobbt91

The Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn't deal Jones ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, which is 3 p.m. ET on March 8. unless the asset coming back is too good to be true, which is in line with at least a third-round pick for a goalie like him. That seems unlikely. It's more likely that the return for the 34-year-old would be a late-round pick, which isn't a significant enough asset to justify depleting Toronto's goaltending depth.

If the Maple Leafs want to get a defenseman like Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames, they might just have to bite the bullet and use their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to get him. Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers, Matt Dumba of the Arizona Coyotes and Ilya Lyubushkin of the Anaheim Ducks are other options. The Maple Leafs might be able to keep their first-round pick in trades for any of them, but they do not have a second-round pick, which impacts their ability to make a move for an impact player without trading away their first-round pick. Since Toronto won't get a second- or third-round pick, and probably not even a fourth-round pick for Jones, it makes more sense to keep him and waive a forward to stay compliant under the NHL salary cap after trading the first-round pick to get a defenseman.

Jones was a big part of the Maple Leafs' success in December and January, when Ilya Samsonov was struggling and Joseph Woll was out. Woll is back and Samsonov has gotten his game together to be Toronto's No. 1 right now, so it's possible Jones would be scratched more than he dresses down the stretch. But Samsonov and Woll are far from guarantees, especially when Toronto gets to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so it's better to have a veteran goalie waiting in the wings as a luxury.

The Vegas Golden Knights showed everyone last season how valuable goaltending depth can be down the stretch of the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they had to go to their third-string goalie in Adin Hill to win the Cup.