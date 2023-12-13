Mailbag: Capitals, Devils struggles; Rangers depth 

1) Any potential forward trade targets for the Capitals given the cap space created by Nicklas Backstrom's absence? 2) Should we officially be worried now about whether or not Alex Ovechkin can catch Wayne Gretzky? -- @UnleashTheHeshy

I went over the list of potential trade targets for the Capitals in the mailbag that ran Nov. 29. If you missed it, here it is:

I think the Capitals should be eyeing a center who can bump either Evgeny Kuznetsov or Dylan Strome down to the third line and push Connor McMichael either to the wing or to the fourth line. They need a distributor on their first power-play unit too. It's not good, last in the NHL at 8.2 percent, a huge reason why the answer to your second question is a resounding yes. But to your first question, I'd be eyeing Lindholm and Monahan. Both are playing on expiring contracts, pending unrestricted free agents, so you're not tied in long term if you don't want to be. They can distribute the puck and, frankly, just a change in personnel, a different look and skillset could go a long way toward getting the Capitals out of their season-long power-play funk. If they can do that, you know it'll get Ovechkin out of his season-long goal-scoring funk.

Ovechkin has five goals on 90 shots, a 5.6 shooting percentage. He came into this season shooting 14.7 percent over the past five seasons and 12.9 percent for his career. His career-low shooting percentage for a season is 8.7, which not surprisingly came in the same season, 2010-11, when he scored a career-low in goals (for a full season), 32 in 79 games. Ovechkin came into this season needing 72 goals to tie Gretzky, an average of 24 per season in the final three years of his contract. My thinking was he needed at least 35 this season because father time catches up and counting on another 20-plus goals in the last year of his deal, when he's 40 years old, with maybe 1,500 games played, seemed far-fetched. At this point, he needs to score one goal every three games just to get to 24 this season. He has scored once every five games so far.

He needs a jolt. The Capitals need one. They've kept the puck out of their own net well enough to buy some time, but the quicker they can make a move, the better, because it's too hard to survive in a playoff race scoring 2.48 goals per game with a power play that can't connect for a goal even nine percent of the time.