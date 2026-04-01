Mailbag: Playoff race in Eastern Conference; Tortorella's impact

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Who gets in from the Eastern Conference? -- @skiminer36
Prediction time. Let's go.
Atlantic Division top three, in order: Tampa Bay Lightning, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens.
Metropolitan Division top three, in order: Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders
Wild cards, in order: Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers
The Lightning's experience, and the fact that they have found their game again, will be enough to nudge them over the top in the Atlantic, especially if they're able to get two points when they play the Sabres in Buffalo on Monday. Montreal will hold off the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division, especially with their next four games being against the New York Rangers, back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils and at home against the Florida Panthers.
The Penguins have a favorable schedule with two games against the Panthers, two against the Washington Capitals, and one each against the Devils and St. Louis Blues in addition to playing the Lightning. With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin back, they'll take second in the Metropolitan Division.
The Islanders have only six games left, including two against the Hurricanes, so it'll be tough for them, but a home heavy schedule helps with five of their final six at UBS Arena.
The Flyers are the wild card team that will look like the surprise pick, but they've played their way up the standings and back into the race. They're playing fast and they're getting goaltending. They have eight games left, including two against the Detroit Red Wings, that could be determining factors in this race. They also play the Winnipeg Jets and Devils. This is the out-on-a-limb pick, but I can see them getting in ahead of Detroit, the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets based on how they've been trending.