Sennecke learning on fly, helping Ducks make playoff push

Beckett Sennecke has experienced his share of growing pains during his rookie season with the Anaheim Ducks.

And the Ducks have grown right along with him.

The 20-year-old forward has gone through some intense on-the-job training, and it's paid off with Anaheim closing in on making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.

"He's done a great job," coach Joel Quenneville said. "I know that right from camp, he's gotten better through camp, and he got off to a decent start and had a big stretch for us here. I think through the course of the season, the players were trying to be consistent in our game and with him, his high-end ability to do things that you don't see very often is fun to watch."

With eight games left in the regular season, the Ducks (41-28-5) are first in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. They can extend that lead when they go on the road to face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT).

"It's awesome, being on a competitive team is what we play for," Sennecke said. "We're atop the Pacific and we're having a ton of fun pushing for this playoff race."

Selected No. 3 by Anaheim in the 2024 NHL Draft, Sennecke has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 74 games. He is tied with New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (22 goals, 35 assists) for second in the rookie scoring race, one point behind Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov (16 goals, 42 assists).

He is also tied with Bobby Ryan for the second-most points in a season by a Ducks rookie, just four behind Trevor Zegras, who had 61 points in 75 games in 2021-22.

As is the case for most first-year players, Sennecke has to be reminded on occasion that the things he was able to do as a star with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League last season do not always translate in the NHL.