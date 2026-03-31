Martone to make NHL debut with Flyers against Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Porter Martone will jump directly into the Stanley Cup Playoff race with the Philadelphia Flyers when he makes his NHL debut against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP).

"It's awesome," the 19-year-old forward said after the Flyers morning skate. "You dream of this since you were a little kid and now that the day is finally here. I'm really excited and just trying to do anything to help the team win."

Martone, the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, after his college season with Michigan State ended with a 4-3 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Flyers considered having Martone make his NHL debut at home against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, but ultimately decided there was no need to wait with every game so important at this stage of the season.

Philadelphia (37-24-12) trails the Columbus Blue Jackets by two points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with nine games remaining.

"We had a good debate about it and you just kind of weigh it on the table and you decide, 'Hey, let's get him right in,'" Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "Why not? He's played in some big games this year. Why not get him in right away?"