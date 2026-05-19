Timmins rekindles 'love for the sport again' playing in Australia

What makes Timmins’ story compelling is not simply that a Canadian hockey player fell in love abroad. Hockey has produced countless versions of that story over the years.

The more interesting part is Australia arrived at the exact moment Timmins had started emotionally detaching from the sport itself.

Professional hockey had become a hard business.

“You kind of feel like a piece of meat,” Timmins said of life in pro hockey. “You can be replaced at any second.”

The NHL dream had been real. Timmins played 24 games with the Florida Panthers between 2011 and 2013, scoring one goal. For a young player from Ontario, it felt surreal.

But NHL jobs disappear quickly. The years afterward became a familiar cycle for many players living outside the spotlight. Contracts. Pressure. Uncertainty. Constant evaluation. In the AHL, teammates often compete against one another for the same opportunity.

“When I was in Florida, I would say that was peak happiness, just being a wide-eyed rookie, five-star hotels, chartered flights. It was beyond my wildest dreams,” Timmins said. “But it was only 24 games. And it went by in the blink of an eye. But I was like, 'This is the best.' Even while I was making the League minimum, I was like, 'This is amazing. This is the dream and you're in the middle of it.' It didn't last long.

“Just that stress, 'Am I going to get called up (from the AHL)?' If somebody else got called up, you're not angry or bitter, but you're just like, 'Damn, I wish that was me.' You're teammates, but you are kind of competing against each other.”

By the time he took the ice for his second German season in 2021-22, Timmins had made peace with the idea that hockey was ending.

Then Australia changed his relationship with the game.

“I’m actually so happy that I played another five seasons,” he said. “Now that I’m kind of at the tail end, I realize how precious it is to play.”

The pressure disappeared. Hockey became enjoyable again.

“It’s definitely not like back home where it’s cutthroat,” he said. “You find that enjoyment and that love for the sport again.”

At one point in the conversation, Timmins paused and reconsidered his answer.

Peak happiness in hockey, he said, probably came at age 14 or 15.

AAA tournaments. Hotel trips with parents. Mini sticks in the hallway.

“You’re not playing for money,” he said. “You’re just playing for happiness.”