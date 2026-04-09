Francis to step down as Kraken president at end of regular season

Ron Francis will step down from his position as president of the Seattle Kraken at the conclusion of the regular season, the team announced on Wednesday.

“It has been an honor to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years,” Francis said. “I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run. I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning.”

Francis was the expansion franchise’s first general manager, hired on July 18, 2019 in advance of the team’s debut for the 2021-22 season. In their second season, the Kraken went 46-28-8 to finish fourth in the Pacific Division and earn the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

After defeating the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the first round, they were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in seven games in the second round.

The Kraken have not returned to the playoffs since. They are currently 32-34-11, nine points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild-card spot.

After the 2024-25 season, Francis was named president of hockey operations with Jason Botterill elevated to general manager. Botterill will lead hockey operations.

“Ron and I agreed that this is the right moment to make a thoughtful transition for both Ron and the organization, and move in a new direction,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said. “From a small office in Lower Queen Anne to the 32nd NHL franchise, Ron’s leadership and vision were instrumental in building this franchise from the ground up. Under his stewardship, we reached the playoffs in our second season, and he leaves behind a strong foundation of draft picks and promising prospects that will continue to shape the future of the team. We are grateful for his dedication and professionalism, and we wish Ron and his family the very best.”

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins as a player, Francis was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007 after a 23-year career with the Hartford Whalers, Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He joined the Hurricanes front office in 2006 and was promoted to executive vice president and general manager on April 28, 2014, holding that position for four seasons.