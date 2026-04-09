Sabres rally past Rangers in 3rd period, take hold of 1st place in Atlantic

Benson scored twice, and Zucker and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist.

Perhaps most important, though, the Sabres not only came back in the third period, they allowed the Rangers just one shot on goal, which came at 18:25 in a 6-on-5 situation with goalie Igor Shesterkin pulled for the extra skater.

"We decided to play our game," Zucker said. "We got pucks behind their 'D'. We kept it simple through our 'D' zone and neutral zone. We got pucks out and then we got them behind their 'D' and we played offense. The first two periods we were messing around with pucks a little bit too much in our zone. We were throwing pucks right through the middle of our slot coming out of the 'D' zone. Very uncharacteristic of us and they made us pay for it. We got back to our game."

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, and Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers (33-37-9), who were already eliminated from playoff contention.

"I thought we played a pretty good game tonight against a real good team," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "We didn't get the result, but when you look at how the game was played, we felt really good about our overall team game. We had a lot of looks. We had a lot of scoring opportunities. We passed up others, especially in the third. But I really like our team game."

McLeod gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 4:40 into the first period when he scored from the right face-off circle.

It was his first goal in 17 games since scoring on March 5.

"He came back to the bench and he looked right at me because he knows I've said, 'I need you to shoot it more often,' " Ruff said.