Verhoeff keyed in on 'cool opportunity' with North Dakota in Frozen Four

LAS VEGAS -- Keaton Verhoeff is putting all thoughts on the 2026 NHL Draft on hold for the moment, maintaining his focus on helping North Dakota win its ninth NCAA Division I men's hockey championship.

The 17-year-old freshman defenseman, ranked No. 2 by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters eligible for the 2026 draft, will take the first step on that journey in the Frozen Four on Thursday for No. 2 North Dakota against No. 4 Wisconsin at T-Mobile Arena (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+), followed by No. 3 Denver facing No. 1 Michigan (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, ESPN+).

The winners will face off in the NCAA championship game Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).

Having eyes on him during a tournament is nothing new for Verhoeff, who represented Canada on five occasions, including the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had four assists in five games. He also helped Victoria to the second round in the Western Hockey League playoffs in 2025, when he had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 11 games.

Now he gets to add the 2026 NCAA Frozen Four to a long list of high-profile events.

“It's a cool opportunity, and I'm definitely looking forward to playing in it," Verhoeff said. “As for solidifying my draft stock and looking at that stuff, I'm not too worried about that right now.

"At this point in the year, it's all about the team. It's all about us coming together and finding our best games. Whatever I can do to help contribute so we reach that end goal, that's what I'm looking forward to."

Verhoeff (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) made the transition to the NCAA after two seasons in the WHL from 2023-25.

The choice was a no-brainer for Verheoeff, who was sold on playing against harder, stronger, and faster players in the NCAA. He visited North Dakota, and within a week, committed to play for UND coach Dane Jackson.

“When I was making my decision to come to college, someone told me, 'If you're 17 playing against 24- and 25-year-olds, when you're 19 or 20, what are you going to be able to do?' ” Verhoeff said. “You're going to be able to play against 29- and 30-year-olds at the pro level. That really stuck with me."

Verhoeff was successful in adjusting to the increase of strength and speed in the NCAA; he had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and 42 blocked shots in 35 games.

"For me especially, this was the perfect next step," Verhoeff said. “In junior, it's those 16-to-20-year-old guys you're playing against. The 20-year-olds are more mature, a little stronger, but then you're playing against 16-year-olds who are fresh out of U18 or U15 and don't have as much meat on their bones.”

North Dakota junior defenseman Abram Wiebe, selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the seventh round (No. 209) of the 2022 NHL Draft and traded to the Calgary Flames as part of the Rasmus Andersson deal on Jan. 18, was complimentary of Verhoeff’s play this season.

“I've seen him grow a lot in is being mature and growing in his defensive game,” Wiebe said. “It's a huge step coming in as a 17-year-old and playing against 25-year-olds, so just being able to watch him grow in that part of his game throughout the season has been good. He's really starting to find his game in the second half of the year."

Verhoeff likely hear his name called at the draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26.

Until then, Verhoeff has a championship to chase.