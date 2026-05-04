Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket open

Fans get fresh start after more than 1.3 million made submissions during 1st round

Bracket Second Chance 2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Close games and surprising outcomes have busted brackets in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia. Now, fans can have a fresh start with the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket presented by Expedia. Fans can now submit a new bracket at NHL.com/Bracket with their predictions for the remainder of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brackets will be locked at the start of the first Game 2 of the Second Round. The winner of the Second Chance Bracket will have the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code. Original brackets submitted in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia are still eligible for the grand prize – the opportunity to attend a 2026-27 NHL event and an Adventure Chrono 41mm NHL Limited Edition watch by Norqain.

Hockey fans submitted approximately 1.33 million brackets in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia, an increase from last season. Fans were tasked with predicting the winner of each series through the Stanley Cup Final as well as the number of games for each First Round series.

The full breakdown of fan selections to win the Stanley Cup Championship based on early bracket submissions, in order (teams in italics have been eliminated):

Champions Selected in Bracket by Percent

Champion Selected

% of Total
Colorado Avalanche
34.8%
Edmonton Oilers
12.8%
Carolina Hurricanes
7.8%
Montreal Canadiens
7.5%
Dallas Stars
6.7%
Minnesota Wild
6.5%
Buffalo Sabres
5.6%
Tampa Bay Lightning
5.5%
Pittsburgh Penguins
3.5%
Vegas Golden Knights
2.5%
Boston Bruins
2.0%
Philadelphia Flyers
1.3%
Ottawa Senators
1.2%
Utah Mammoth
0.8%
Anaheim Ducks
0.7%
LA Kings
0.7%

 

All prizes are subject to confirmation of eligibility and compliance with winner notification requirements, and tiebreaker rules apply in the event of a tie. There is no purchase necessary to participate in the Bracket Challenge. For Official Rules, visit NHL.com/Bracket.

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