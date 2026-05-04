Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket open

NEW YORK -- Close games and surprising outcomes have busted brackets in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia. Now, fans can have a fresh start with the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket presented by Expedia. Fans can now submit a new bracket at NHL.com/Bracket with their predictions for the remainder of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brackets will be locked at the start of the first Game 2 of the Second Round. The winner of the Second Chance Bracket will have the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code. Original brackets submitted in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia are still eligible for the grand prize – the opportunity to attend a 2026-27 NHL event and an Adventure Chrono 41mm NHL Limited Edition watch by Norqain.

Hockey fans submitted approximately 1.33 million brackets in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia, an increase from last season. Fans were tasked with predicting the winner of each series through the Stanley Cup Final as well as the number of games for each First Round series.

The full breakdown of fan selections to win the Stanley Cup Championship based on early bracket submissions, in order (teams in italics have been eliminated):