Lightning lose East 1st Round to Canadiens, Dobes' goaltending among factors

3. Ran into a brick wall

Andrei Vasilevskiy, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy given to the top goalie in the NHL, was superb at times, but Jakub Dobes was just a little better. Dobes, 24, had a 2.03 goals-against-average and .923 save percentage and made 28 saves in Game 7. Vasilevskiy (2.18 GAA, .897 save percentage) gave up two goals in Game 7 that both came off of deflections, but in a series with no margin of error that was all Montreal needed.

4. Power play outage

Tampa Bay has been a very good power-play team over the years with players on the top unit like Kucherov, Point and Darren Raddysh, who set a Lightning record for defensemen with 22 goals this season. But after going 2-for-5 in Game 1, the power play was 3-for-24 for the rest of the series.

5. Those are the breaks

After the Lightning forced a Game 7 with a 1-0 overtime win in Game 6 in Montreal, coach Jon Cooper said that the winning team would likely get the most breaks. The Canadiens got them with their first goal off of J.J. Moser on a redirection from Nick Suzuki that would've otherwise went wide and the other off a shot from Alex Newhook on an airborne puck at the goal line that took a funny bounce and went off the back of Vasilevskiy's pad. Puck luck was on Montreal's side when it mattered.