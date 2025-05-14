Andersen healthy, confident with Hurricanes on verge of Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Square to the puck. Big in the net. Chest up even when he's down. Confident.

Ask Henrik Lundqvist about Frederik Andersen and the Hockey Hall of Famer is quick to rave about the Carolina Hurricanes goalie.

Lundqvist, a retired goalie who played for the New York Rangers, is watching Andersen closely in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a studio analyst for TNT. He sees him exhibiting all the traits a goalie needs to be successful. He is obviously impressed.

"The structure within his game is really good," Lundqvist told NHL.com. "I feel he reads the play really well. I think they work well together, the 'D' corps and Freddie in terms how they play odd-man rushes. There seems to be a good understanding of what they're looking to do. They probably have a lot of set rules, but his style, I talked a little bit about it on air. He's a big guy and he keeps his chest upright, so even when he's down in his butterfly he covers a lot of the net. He keeps his glove somewhat low, so I think that's where you can maybe get after him a little bit. He has a good glove hand, but just the positioning.

"If you look at the size of the pads, they're pretty short for a guy his size. He could definitely go with bigger pads, taller pads, but he uses shorter pads to make him move smoother and when you go shorter pads it's easier to close your knees in a butterfly. You won't cover as much but it definitely makes a difference in how you move. He's definitely really good on his feet in terms of how he moves. And then confidence level, obviously he's been playing really well in the playoffs, so it's high."

That's a lot to digest, but the last part of Lundqvist's description of Andersen's game is what matters most to Carolina.

It would be unfair to the Hurricanes and their overall team game to unequivocally say Andersen is the biggest reason they're on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference Final, leading the best-of-7 second round 3-1 against the Washington Capitals going into Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

But if we're going to list reasons for Carolina's success in the playoffs, it's hard not to put Andersen at the top.

He leads all goalies who have started at least one game with a 1.41 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

He leads the postseason with a .933 save percentage on high-danger shots on goal, per NHL EDGE advanced stats, stopping 42 of 45 shots, including all 24 he has faced in the second round. The League average is .804.

"I feel good and have the confidence that in any situation that happens I can put myself in the best situation to make a save," Andersen said. "Having the trust of the team in front of me that we're getting to our game and playing well, that's really what it comes down to at this time of the year. The guys have been playing so hard in front of us, making those big blocks and defensive plays here and there. It's being about that team effort and whatever it takes."