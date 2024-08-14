NHL Top Players: Top 20 wings

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov moves up to No. 1 on this list after being third last year. He led the NHL with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, the highest point total of his NHL career and the most in Lightning history, surpassing the 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) he had in 2018-19. The 31-year-old right wing won the Art Ross Trophy, given to the player with the most points in an NHL season, for the second time (also 2018-19). Kucherov and Connor McDavid (also 100 assists) were the first players to have 100 assists in a season since Wayne Gretzky's 122 for the Los Angeles Kings in 1990-91. Kucherov also led the NHL with 53 power-play points (13 goals, 40 assists) also led the League. Since the 2016-17 season, he ranks third in points (746) and second in assists (472) despite missing the entire 2020-21 season because of injury.