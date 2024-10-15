NHL Buzz: Seguin, Dumba sidelined for Stars

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin and Mathew Dumba will not play for the Stars against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA).

Seguin is day to day with a lower-body injury. The forward has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games this season.

"Just tweaked something, we're just trying to be smart with it," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "If it was a playoff game, he might play, but it doesn’t make sense this time of year to push something like that."

Dumba, a defenseman, is week to week with a lower-body injury. He did not play in a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday after missing the second and third periods of a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Dumba has no points in two games this season.

"No surgery or anything, but he's going to be out for the foreseeable future," DeBoer said Tuesday.

Mavrik Bourque will make his season debut Tuesday after missing the first three games with an injury, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League with Dumba out.

Bourque was named the AHL's most valuable player last season when he led the league with 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games. -- Taylor Baird