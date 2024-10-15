Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2024-25 season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Seguin, Dumba sidelined for Stars
Eriksson Ek, Spurgeon remain out for Wild; Nylander questionable for Maple Leafs on Wednesday
© Sam Hodde/Getty Images
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin and Mathew Dumba will not play for the Stars against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA).
Seguin is day to day with a lower-body injury. The forward has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games this season.
"Just tweaked something, we're just trying to be smart with it," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "If it was a playoff game, he might play, but it doesn’t make sense this time of year to push something like that."
Dumba, a defenseman, is week to week with a lower-body injury. He did not play in a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday after missing the second and third periods of a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Dumba has no points in two games this season.
"No surgery or anything, but he's going to be out for the foreseeable future," DeBoer said Tuesday.
Mavrik Bourque will make his season debut Tuesday after missing the first three games with an injury, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League with Dumba out.
Bourque was named the AHL's most valuable player last season when he led the league with 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games. -- Taylor Baird
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander did not practice with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday because of an illness, and his availability against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSW) is uncertain.
"It's up in the air right now," coach Craig Berube said. "We will see how he feels later on. I'll find out more later but hopefully he is fine. We will see."
The forward practiced Monday after scoring twice in 20:52 in Toronto's 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
John Tavares returned to practice after missing the game against the Penguins and practice Monday because of an illness.
"It's been a battle for a few days," Tavares said. "Unfortunately that's the way it goes sometimes so still kind of coming around, just getting my energy back. I lost a little bit of weight too but that's been improving and getting better."
As a result, Max Domi centered a line with left wing Bobby McMann and right wing Max Pacioretty. Tavares was between left wing Pontus Holmberg and right wing Nicholas Robertson.
"Great to see J.T. out there today," Berube said. "He looked like he was low energy, it's hard but he's a good pro, he got out today, got a sweat and I'm sure he'll feel better later."
Goalie Joseph Woll skated for the second consecutive day prior to practice but departed before the main session began. He has missed each of Toronto's first three games with a lower body injury.
"He's improving," Berube said. "Went out there again on the ice today. No issues after yesterday on the ice which is great news. There's a good chance he could be with us in practice tomorrow morning." -- Dave McCarthy
Carolina Hurricanes
Pyotr Kochetkov will make his season debut for the Carolina Hurricanes when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO).
In 42 regular-season games last season (40 starts), Kochetkov was 23-13-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and four shutouts.
"I think it's taking the next step for him, being consistent like he's been," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He's been a solid goalie for us. Now, it's just looking to get more starts hopefully, just continuing that growth."
Frederik Andersen allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Carolina's season opener. He played 16 regular-season games last season (13-2-0, 1.84 GAA, .932 save percentage, three shutouts), missing 50 games after Nov. 2 because of a blood clotting issue.
"They're both going to play," Brind'Amour said. "It's just, is it going to be 50/50, is it going to be 60/40? I don't know. They're both going to play a lot of games." -- Kurt Dusterberg
Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon will each miss a second straight game at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).
Eriksson Ek broke his nose during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and missed a 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
The forward was initially expected to play Tuesday but did not make the trip.
"He's OK," Wild coach Jon Hynes said of Eriksson Ek. "I think [it’s] tough with the injury to travel, but the original plan was him to possibly be ready for tonight. But I would assume based on what I know that he'll be up and running when we get back."
Spurgeon, a defenseman, is also out because of a lower-body injury.
"We'll probably know more when we get back," Hynes said. "Right now, I [consider Spurgeon day to day]."
Minnesota visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. -- Lou Korac
St. Louis Blues
Brandon Saad will make his season debut for the Blues against the Wild on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).
The forward, who was activated Monday, was away to be with his wife who gave birth to the couple's third child.
"I feel good; I'm excited," Saad said Monday. "Obviously missed the trip and need to get up to game speed. I felt good in camp, was skating here, working out while they were gone. You miss a couple days of that with the delivery, but otherwise I feel ready to go."
Saad will play on the top line with Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours.
"[Saad is] a proven goal scorer in this league," Neighbours said. "He's done it for so many years. Obviously a big part of our team and one of the veteran pieces of our team. It's going to be good to get him back. I think it makes us a lot deeper and adds another goal scorer to our lineup."
To make room for Saad, the Blues put forward Alexandre Texier (upper-body injury) on injured reserve. Saad will replace forward Kasperi Kapanen, who will be a healthy scratch. -- Lou Korac
Vancouver Canucks
Tyler Myers is on schedule to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNP), three days after the Canucks defenseman had a collision with Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee.
"He's a good possibility," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Monday. "I think we dodged a bullet, so I think it's a possibility he'll be in. It's more of a pain tolerance and I think he's starting to feel better."
Myers was listed as day to day with a right leg injury after stepping up along the right boards to make a check on Farabee in the defensive zone 1:46 into a 3-2 shootout loss on Friday. He appeared to get his leg trapped under Farabee as they both fell to the ice.
He was on the ice for several minutes before being helped off by teammates without putting weight on his right leg. However, Myers went on the four-game road trip and did a full skate Monday, setting up the possibility of him returning to the lineup quickly.
"He actually felt pretty good, I mean there's still a little bit of stuff there, but I think we're very fortunate," Tocchet said after practice Monday. "To see him out there skating after the last game, you know...I think it was an initial shock, but I think he feels pretty good." -- Corey Long
Los Angeles Kings
Joel Edmundson returned home for personal reasons and is questionable to play at Toronto on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSW).
The 31-year-old defenseman has one assist and is averaging 21:09 of ice time in three games. He signed a four-year, $15.4 million contract ($3.85 million average annual value) with Los Angeles on July 1.
The Kings are 1-0-2 thus far on their season-opening seven-game road trip.
Andreas Englund and Caleb Jones are on the road trip, and each would be available to make his season debut as part of a defense pair with Brandt Clarke if Edmundson is unavailable. -- Dan Greenspan
Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk will be out about one week with an illness.
The forward missed his second straight game when the Panthers faced the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Florida visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS) and return home for games against the Canucks on Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and the Wild on Oct. 22.
"Matthew's going to be out a week," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "I think we're shooting for Minnesota at home a week from tomorrow."
Florida used 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Boston.
Tkachuk has two assists in two games after scoring 26 goals with a team-leading 62 assists in 80 games for the Stanley Cup champions last season.
Center Aleksander Barkov is out 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury. The Panthers captain left a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday late in the third period after sliding into the boards. -- Joe Pohoryles
San Jose Sharks
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been ruled out for when the Sharks visit the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
The forward was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Oct. 10, with a lower-body injury and is eligible to return Friday.
"It's a week-to-week thing, and he's working extremely hard to get back," coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "He's putting a lot of work into it. We'll just kind of take it day by day. We have a really good plan from our training staff and our sports performance staff, what we want to do."
Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, did not travel with the Sharks for games at Dallas on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA) and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
"He's in the rehab process," Warsofsky said. "He hasn't gone on the ice yet. I haven't checked in with our training staff today yet, so we'll see.
"I'm sure he's frustrated, and it's a learning moment for him in his career. He's going to have a long career, and he's going to have some injuries and things along the way that will pop up. I know he's working extremely hard to get back as quickly as he can. He's just taking it day by day, and it's just part of the game of hockey." -- Max Miller