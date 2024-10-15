Thompson set to make Capitals debut against former Golden Knights teammates

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Logan Thompson said he’ll be more focused on getting off to a good start with his new team than trying to defeat his old one when the goalie makes his Washington Capitals debut against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Scripps, MNMT).

“You’re always going to be a little extra motivated to play your former team,” Thompson said Monday. “I’m just excited to get a first game here in a Caps jersey and hopefully help get the guys two points.”

Thompson played four seasons with Vegas before being traded to Washington on June 29 for a third-roun picks in the 2024 NHL Draft and one in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 29. The 27-year-old went 25-14-5 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 regular-season games (42 starts) with the Golden Knights last season. He was 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four appearances (all starts) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when Vegas lost to the Dallas Stars in the seven games in the Western Conference First Round.

Thompson is looking forward to catching up with some familiar faces after the game.

“Obviously, it’s a lot of mixed feelings playing against your old team,” he said. “A lot of good memories there that I’ll have forever. … Just excited for [the game]. Going to wait and see what happens.”

The Golden Knights gave Thompson his start in the NHL, signing him as an undrafted free agent July 13, 2020. He was 56-32-11 with a 2.67 GAA, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts in 103 regular-season games (95 starts) with Vegas. His only playoff appearances came last season. He did not play in the playoffs when the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023 because of an injury.

Beginning the final season of a three-year, $2.3 million contract (average annual value of $766,667) he signed Jan. 30, 2022, Thompson expressed a desire to play more after last season, which led to him being traded to Washington. At the time, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thompson requested a trade, which Thompson denied.

Thompson said there are no hard feelings now, though.

“I have a good relationship with Kelly McCrimmon,” Thompson said. “He’s known me since I was 14. I think we were just at two different points. Me being still younger in my career, I just wanted a different opportunity. Kelly McCrimmon gave me that chance. Other than that, I’m very, very thankful to be a part of the Vegas Golden Knights at the time.

“I’m a Stanley Cup champ because of that but couldn’t be more excited to get things going here.”

With Washington, Thompson shares the net with Charlie Lindgren, who overtook Darcy Kuemper as the No. 1 goalie last season, leading to Kuemper being traded to the Los Angeles Kings for center Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 19. Lindgren made 28 saves in the Capitals’ season-opening 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said he wanted to give Lindgren and Thompson each one start in the first two games, setting it up for Thompson to play against his former team, which is off to a 3-0-0 start, scoring 15 goals in those games. Carbery expects Thompson to be motivated.

“I will caution him to channel that,” Carbery said. “Because, as we know, once the puck drops, you can be as fired up and excited as you want, but if you don't have a level head … if you want something so bad, sometimes it goes the other way. But he's the type of guy that he's a fiery guy and loves to compete, and so this will be no different for him.”

Thompson demonstrated his competitive side when he was asked during training camp about the adjustments he’d need to make with the Capitals after playing behind the Golden Knights, who are known for having goalie-friendly defensive system under coach Bruce Cassidy.

“I guess Vegas takes all the credit for goaltending over there,” he said Sept. 20. “I'm curious to see how different it will be and if I can even play in the League.”

Thompson said Monday that comment was made in jest.

“I’m just making a joke,” he said. “I think it’s good to have some personality in the game. Obviously, I’m competitive and they know that, but it’s all love toward that organization. At the end, it was just a joke.”