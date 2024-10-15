NHL On Tap: Michkov, McDavid face off for 1st time when Flyers visit Oilers 

Games of the day

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN)

The game between Philadelphia (1-1-0) and Edmonton (0-3-0) marks the first between Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, a rookie who got the first point of his NHL career, an assist, in a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Edmonton, which came within one win of the Stanley Cup last season, is still searching for its first victory in 2024-25 after being outscored 15-3 in its first three home games of the season. If the Oilers lose again, they will match the 2015-16 team with an 0-4-0 start.

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues (2-1-0) with six points (two goals, four assists) going into their home opener against the Wild (1-0-2). The forward has multiple points in each of his first three games and can tie Paul Kariya (2008-09) for the longest streak in team history. St. Louis rallied from a multigoal deficit to win each of its first two games. Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov has four points (one goal, three assists) in three games and is one from Marian Gaborik (59) for the third-most power-play goals in team history and two behind Mikko Koivu (60) for second. His 58 power-play goals are fifth most among all players since he entered the League in 2020-21 behind Leon Draisaitl (93), Sam Reinhart (70), Chris Kreider (64) and Steven Stamkos (59).

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS)

Before their home opener, the Blue Jackets (1-1-0) will honor the lives of late forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, with a video and ceremony. The puck drop will take place at 7:13 p.m. ET, memorializing Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13. The Panthers (2-2-0) will be without Matthew Tkachuk, who will miss his third straight game with an illness that is expected to keep the forward out another week. Center Aleksander Barkov is out 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury.