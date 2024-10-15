Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Tuesday, including three nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada:
NHL On Tap: Michkov, McDavid face off for 1st time when Flyers visit Oilers
Kyrou leads Blues against Wild; Blue Jackets to honor Gaudreau brothers before playing Panthers in home opener
© Derek Cain/Getty Images / Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN)
The game between Philadelphia (1-1-0) and Edmonton (0-3-0) marks the first between Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, a rookie who got the first point of his NHL career, an assist, in a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Edmonton, which came within one win of the Stanley Cup last season, is still searching for its first victory in 2024-25 after being outscored 15-3 in its first three home games of the season. If the Oilers lose again, they will match the 2015-16 team with an 0-4-0 start.
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)
Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues (2-1-0) with six points (two goals, four assists) going into their home opener against the Wild (1-0-2). The forward has multiple points in each of his first three games and can tie Paul Kariya (2008-09) for the longest streak in team history. St. Louis rallied from a multigoal deficit to win each of its first two games. Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov has four points (one goal, three assists) in three games and is one from Marian Gaborik (59) for the third-most power-play goals in team history and two behind Mikko Koivu (60) for second. His 58 power-play goals are fifth most among all players since he entered the League in 2020-21 behind Leon Draisaitl (93), Sam Reinhart (70), Chris Kreider (64) and Steven Stamkos (59).
Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS)
Before their home opener, the Blue Jackets (1-1-0) will honor the lives of late forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, with a video and ceremony. The puck drop will take place at 7:13 p.m. ET, memorializing Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13. The Panthers (2-2-0) will be without Matthew Tkachuk, who will miss his third straight game with an illness that is expected to keep the forward out another week. Center Aleksander Barkov is out 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury.
Other Tuesday games
Vancouver Canucks at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNP)
Quinn Hughes, who turned 25 on Monday, has the sixth-most assists (292) by a defenseman before that age behind Bobby Orr (425), Paul Coffey (410), Ray Bourque (328), Phil Housley (319) and Scott Stevens (298). The Canucks (0-0-2) are searching for their first win after losing their first two games in overtime. The Lightning (1-0-0) got two assists from Jake Guentzel in his debut and a natural hat trick from Nikita Kucherov, whose 877 points rank third in team history, en route to a 4-1 victory at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.
Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT)
The Golden Knights are 3-0-0 for the third straight season, the fourth team in NHL history to do so, joining the San Jose Sharks (four times, 2012-16), Wild (three, 2006-09) and Chicago Blackhawks (three, 1970-73). The Capitals (0-1-0) got a goal and an assist apiece from Dylan Strome and John Carlson in a season-opening 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO)
The Devils (4-1-0) play their second road game outside of North America against the Hurricanes (0-1-0). Forward Dawson Mercer has played 250 consecutive games since beginning his NHL career in 2021-22, a New Jersey/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts record and eighth among active NHL skaters. Sebastian Aho will become the 11th player to reach 600 games with the Hurricanes/Whalers franchise.
Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, BSSO)
The Kraken (1-2-0) were without Vince Dunn in a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday, and the defenseman is day to day after he was injured against the Wild on Saturday. The Predators (0-2-0) are still searching for their first win while integrating free agent additions Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault.
San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA)
The Stars (3-0-0) have back-to-back shutouts after blanking the New York Islanders 3-0 on Saturday and the Kraken 2-0 on Sunday. The Sharks (0-1-1) were shut out 2-0 by the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday; rookie forward Macklin Celebrini is week to week with a lower-body injury.
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, CHSN)
The Flames (3-0-0) lead the NHL with 5.33 goals per game. Three players have five points apiece, Jonathan Huberdeau (three goals, two assists), Rasmus Andersson (two goals, three assists) and Martin Pospisil (one goal, four assists). Connor Bedard scored his first goal of the season and had two assists to help the Blackhawks (1-1-1) to their first win, 5-2 at the Oilers on Saturday.