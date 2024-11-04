NHL Buzz: Nichushkin cleared to practice with Avalanche

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to practice with the Avalanche, the team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old forward remains in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Player Assistance Program, where he was placed May 13. He set NHL career highs in goals (28) and points (53) in 54 games last season and was tied with Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead in Stanley Cup Playoff goals (nine) before being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months.

The Avalanche (5-7-0) activated forward Artturi Lehkonen off injured reserve Sunday; he could be available against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, ALT, SN1). Forwards Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Nikita Prishchepov were recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday.

St. Louis Blues

Philip Broberg will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, the Blues announced Monday.

The defenseman was injured at 7:02 of the second period of a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday when Toronto forward Mitch Marner fell on Broberg along the boards.

Broberg, who has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 12 games and is tied with Ryan Suter for first with a plus-6 rating, was clutching his right leg and limped to the dressing room after the injury.

"We got the news on 'Broby' yesterday; for us, it's good news when you look at what happened and how the play happened," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said after practice Monday.

Broberg was playing on the second defense pair with Justin Faulk, which now will be occupied at least for the time being by Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

"You hate to see a guy go down like that," Joseph said of Broberg, who signed an offer sheet (two years, $4.58 million average annual value) that was not matched by the Edmonton Oilers on Aug. 20. "He's been unbelievable for us, but everyone needs to step up. Everyone's got to step up and find a new role. That's what I'm trying to do."

Defenseman Nick Leddy and forward Mathieu Joseph, each sidelined with a lower-body injury, remain unavailable. Neither skated Monday and are not expected to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN). -- Lou Korac

Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson practiced fully Monday and could return for the Sabres whey they host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2).

The forward has missed five games with a lower-body injury he’d been playing through since the Sabres were in Prague for the 2024 Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

“Possibility,” coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. “We’ll see how he got through today, his first full practice.”

Benson skated Monday at left wing with Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the line he’d primarily been on before he was shut down Oct. 22 to help it heal. He rejoined the team for the first time Friday at its morning skate.

Benson, who had 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) as a rookie in 2023-24, has been held without a point in six games this season.

“It definitely weighs on you a bit mentally,” Benson said Friday. “Everyone wants to play their game, especially early on. So, it definitely was frustrating, but that’s the past now. I’m excited to get back out there and play my game.” -- Heather Engel

Ottawa Senators

Artem Zub and Shane Pinto each practiced with the Senators on Monday for the first time since being injured.

Zub, a defenseman who has missed eight games with a concussion, was on the first pair with Jake Sanderson. He could return when Ottawa (6-5-0) visits Buffalo on Tuesday.

"We'll see how the day goes today,” Zub said. We'll see."

"’Zuby’ made it through the whole practice, so that's a good sign,” coach Travis Green said. “I haven't talked to the trainers after practice yet, so we'll see where it goes.

"I expect him to be in sooner than later, but we just got off the ice."

Pinto, a forward who has missed five games with an undisclosed injury, left practice early, but Green wasn’t concerned.

"We were kind of just expecting that he would just stay out for the beginning of it,” Green said. -- Callum Fraser

New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov and Mike Reilly remain day to day and are questionable to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN).

The defensemen did not practice Monday after being unavailable when the Islanders’ lost 5-2 at the New York Rangers on Sunday because upper-body injuries. Reilly was helped off the ice following a hit by Sabres forward Jordan Greenway during a 4-3 win on Friday.

Romanov has missed three of the past four games.

New York (4-6-2) has lost four of five, all in regulation. It is also missing defenseman Adam Pelech and forward Mathew Barzal for 4-6 weeks because of upper-body injuries. Forward Anthony Duclair is also out because of a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 19.

The Islanders recalled defensemen Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport of the AHL prior to the game Sunday.

Ryan Pulock played 29:24 against the Rangers, while Noah Dobson played 25:21 and Scott Mayfield 23:00. Hutton played 14:14, Dennis Cholowski played 13:53 and Bolduc 5:56.

“When we won the Cup [with the Avalanche] in 2001, we played four defensemen,” coach Patrick Roy said Monday. “It was [Ray] Bourque, [Rob] Blake, it was [Adam] Foote, and it was [Martin] Skoula, and we had [Greg] De Vries and [Jon] Klemm that we're playing 5-6 minutes a night. We're a little bit in the same boat right now, and these guys are capable of handling those minutes. So, I'm comfortable with that.” -- Stefen Rosner